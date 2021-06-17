A beach cart doesn’t just come in handy for days spent at the beach. You can use it for trips to the park, camping and even as a gardening cart.

What are the best beach carts in 2021?

One of the best things about summer is spending long, sun-soaked days at the beach. If you’re traveling with your family, though, there’s so much gear you need to keep everyone entertained and comfortable. From beach chairs and an umbrella for the adults to pails, shovels and toys for the kids, you’ll have your arms full.

Fortunately, a beach cart makes it much easier to lug around all your beach day must-haves, so you only have to make a single trip from the car. Beach carts travel over both paved surfaces like a parking lot and softer terrain like sand and dirt, too, making the trek to the beach as easy as possible.

Best beach carts 2021

Seina Manual Folding Steel Outdoor Cart

With a sturdy steel frame, this cart can hold up to 150 pounds. It folds down to a compact size, though, making it easy to store in your trunk or garage. It also features durable 600D polyester material that won’t tear or fade and is ready to use right out of the box.

Portal Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon

This folding cart doesn’t require any assembly, and you can set it up in seconds. It holds up to 225 pounds of beach gear and features an ergonomically designed handle that provides a comfortable grip. The cart’s fabric removes easily for cleaning, too.

Beau Jardin Folding Push Wagon Cart with Canopy

This beach cart stands out for its removable canopy that provides sun and rain protection for your beach gear. It has large wheels that easily travel over sand and other beach terrain and boasts a heavy-duty steel frame that can hold a significant amount of weight. It also offers both an adjustable push handle and a telescopic pull handle.

Gorilla Carts Steel Garden Cart

This is a model worth considering for anyone who wants a genuinely durable, heavy-duty beach cart. It has a wide steel mesh bed and sizeable 10-inch pneumatic tires that easily get over the sand. The side panels are removable, too, so you can fit oddly shaped beach gear without issue. Its padded handle also makes pulling up to 400 pounds much more manageable.

Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Camo Wagon

If you’ve got small children in the family, this versatile cart is an excellent option for the beach. It can easily haul your gear over the sand and offer bench seating with seat belts for little riders. It boasts a stow-away cooler caddy to free up space for extra cargo and folds flat to make storage easier too.

Rio Brands Beach Wonder Wheeler Deluxe Foldable Cart

This beach cart can hold a 48-quart cooler and four beach chairs for a relaxing day at the beach. Its tires feature a rubber tread that allows you to pull it over sand, dirt and grass with ease. It can hold up to 100 pounds, too, and even comes with a removable tote if you need to take a few items with you on the go.

Timber Ridge Outdoor Folding Utility Cart

This beach cart makes it easy to get out and go because it doesn’t require any assembly and only takes seconds to set up. Its front wheels rotate 360 degrees for easy steering, and the handle is adjustable to make it easier to pull. It offers a side storage bag and cup holders, too.

Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible All-Terrain Beach Cart

With its extra-large wheels, this is one of the best beach carts for soft sand. It also boasts a durable steel frame that can hold up to 150 pounds and folds for easy storage. It also features a built-in table with cup holders for added convenience.

AOOLIVE Folding Beach Cart

This beach cart is built to last with a heavy-duty steel and iron frame and durable 600D fabric. Its rubber wheels move well over both hard and soft surfaces, and the built-in cup holders keep your drinks stable as you pull the cart. It also folds and opens in just a few seconds.

Creative Outdoor Push Pull Collapsible Folding Cart

One of the lightest weight carts on the list, this folding model stores easily in a trunk or backseat, making it highly portable. It has a removable canopy to shield the items inside from the sun and is made of durable, easy-to-clean canvas material. The cart comes with a travel sleeve to store it in when it’s collapsed, too.

Tommy Bahama All Terrain Beach Cart

This is one of the best beach carts for bringing food and drinks to the shore with a removable insulated cargo bag. It holds up to 100 pounds and features extra-wide rear wheels for easy maneuvering over the sand. It also has a dedicated umbrella holder and zippered side pouches for plenty of convenient storage.

Challenger Mobility Folding Beach Cart

Carry up to 165 pounds of gear to the beach with this convenient trolley. It’s an excellent option for lugging a large cooler and chairs to the beach and features weather-resistant tubular steel for maximum durability. The telescopic handle is height adjustable for the most comfortable pulling, too.

