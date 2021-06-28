The best donut pillow

For those sitting at a desk for prolonged hours, a donut pillow may help prevent soreness over time as the cushion can assist in dictating proper posture.

Which donut pillow is best?

When sitting down becomes too painful, the right pillow can offer much-needed relief for whatever ails you. Donut pillows are popular support cushions for those dealing with tailbone injuries, postpartum recovery or nagging hemorrhoids, among other concerns.

Donut pillows come in various sizes from different materials, focusing on convenience, movement or longevity. Our top pick is this Kieba Donut Pillow, though it’s crucial to find the right option to suit your needs. Our guide rounds up the critical information and salient details about donut pillows so you can sit comfortably and confidently.

What to know before you buy a donut pillow

Material

A variety of materials are used to create donut pillows, each with its own benefits. The most common options available are:

Memory foam : Supportive and durable, memory foam is popular in both mattresses and pillows. They conform to the contour of your body to provide both support and relief. Higher quality options will bounce back after a cool-down period so that it doesn’t stay conformed and flat, which is a drawback of lower-quality memory foam.

: Supportive and durable, memory foam is popular in both mattresses and pillows. They conform to the contour of your body to provide both support and relief. Higher quality options will bounce back after a cool-down period so that it doesn’t stay conformed and flat, which is a drawback of lower-quality memory foam. Polyurethane foam : This type of foam comes at a more affordable price than memory foam while still maintaining a soft, bouncy surface. It’s not as resilient as memory foam, however, and tends to conform over time.

: This type of foam comes at a more affordable price than memory foam while still maintaining a soft, bouncy surface. It’s not as resilient as memory foam, however, and tends to conform over time. Rubber or vinyl: Inflatable donuts pillows have long been popular due to their adjustable nature and affordable price. You can also add or remove air based on your preference. However, without extra care and caution, leaks and punctures may occur, and inflatable options tend to wear out over time. Still, they are ideal for those on a budget or anyone seeking some short-term relief.

Firmness

Donut pillows range in texture and support, from soft to rigid. The firmness, or lack thereof, will influence the type of relief you’ll receive, as well as the duration. For those users feeling tender or sore, a softer pillow is ideal. However, it’s important to note that softer pillows may lose support over time, creating other issues for your tailbone or lower back. Medium-firm is ideal for most users, while heavier individuals should seek out firmer pillows.

Size

Donut pillows vary in size, from 14-22 inches in diameter. When considering size, keep in mind where you might be using the pillow, whether it’s on a couch, office chair or in a car. It should fit comfortably with both your frame and location.

What to look for in a quality donut pillow

Contours

Some donuts are shaped and designed to enhance comfort by bolstering certain areas. Leg depressions and coccyx cutouts are some of the more common options that improve circulation and relieve pressure when in use.

Cover

Some pillow donuts come with or may accommodate a cover, which will help keep the pillow clean and long-lasting, which is particularly useful if you’re frequently transporting your pillow. Keeping the pillow free from dust and dirt goes a long way to maintaining its structure. Most covers are machine-washable, making for easy maintenance.

Cooling technology

One drawback to memory foam is that it tends to trap in heat, creating a stuffy pillow that won’t be as comfortable for some users, particularly for prolonged use. Some foam pillows add cooling technology to offset this, either through ventilated holes to promote airflow or by infusing gel into the foam.

How much you can expect to spend on a donut pillow

A quality donut pillow usually costs $15-$25 depending on size, material and additional features.

Donut pillow FAQ

Will a donut pillow cure my ailments?

A. A donut pillow should provide relief and comfort. In most cases, it’s best used to supplement a treatment plan from a medical professional or aid in recovery.

How do I properly use the donut pillow?

A. Though it may seem intuitive, a donut pillow’s improper positioning can lead to pain, potentially inflaming already sensitive areas. Place the donut pillows in the right direction, with the backside touching the back of the chair, couch or seat. Avoid reclining on the pillow, as that can place excessive pressure on your tailbone. Instead, sit up straight or lean forward slightly.

What’s the best donut pillow to buy?

Top donut pillow

Kieba Donut Pillow

What you need to know: A quality pillow with a pleasing shape and comfortable design that caters to most individuals.

What you’ll love: Provides comfort and support for a variety of pain, including from hemorrhoids or pregnancy. The dense foam is durable and responsive, and the whole pillow easy to clean.

What you should consider: It’s slightly smaller than most and may not accommodate larger users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top donut pillow for the money

Dr. Frederick’s Original Donut Pillow

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, inflatable donut provides convenient and immediate relief and support.

What you’ll love: Will evenly distribute body weight for a comfortable sitting experience. Made from a hypoallergenic material that inflates quickly and efficiently while supporting up to 330 pounds.

What you should consider: Not intended for extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bonmedico Orthopedic Donut Pillow

What you need to know: Resilient and responsive pillow intended to relieve severe pain and deliver prolonged support.

What you’ll love: Has a firm design constructed from both gel and memory foam for a versatile and relaxing experience that is highly supportive around the tailbone.

What you should consider: Dual surface design may prove uncomfortable to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.