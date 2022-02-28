Which king-size pillow cases are best?

People tend to put a lot of thought into buying a comforter but for some reason pillowcases are often more of an afterthought. This is a big mistake though, as pillowcases can have just as much effect on overall comfort as a blanket does.

Pillowcases are made from a variety of materials, some of which can help you stay cooler while others will keep you warm on those chilly nights. They can also be hypoallergenic, which can help those with asthma or allergies breathe better at night.

Cotton pillowcases, like the Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton, are a popular choice because they are soft, durable and easy to care for. This particular set has a nice subtle hem detailing that gives it an extra touch of class too.

What to know before you buy a king-size pillowcase

Types of pillowcases

Before purchasing a pillowcase, put some thought into which type you prefer, as each kind has its own pros and cons.

Bag pillowcases are the most common, and you most likely have some of these on your bed already. These have an opening on one side for inserting the pillow, but no flap of any kind to hold the pillow in place. This makes inserting and removing the pillow very easy, but it also means there is the potential for the case to slip down and expose some of the pillow during the night.

Housewife pillowcases are the second most common type. These have an opening either in the center or on one side for inserting the pillow, but there is an overlapping flap of fabric that is used to secure the pillow in place. It can sometimes be a struggle to insert a pillow into a housewife pillowcase, but you’ll never need to worry about the pillow slipping out, no matter how much you toss and turn.

Oxford pillowcases are less common, but are a good choice for those who want to add an extra flair of elegance to their bedding. These feature a border of fabric sewn all around the edges, usually about 2 inches in width. Most often, these are used for decorative purposes rather than sleeping on.

Pillowcase materials

Just like sheets and comforters, pillowcases come in several materials that each offer different properties.

Cotton tends to be the most popular because it is a natural fabric that is soft, durable and affordable. It is also easy to care for and comes in many different forms that can make it well-suited to warm or cool climates.

Microfiber is another popular choice because it has a velvety smooth texture and is both wrinkle- and stain-resistant. Microfiber pillowcases tend to be very cozy, but some don’t breathe well, so you may find them too warm if you tend to get hot at night.

Silk pillowcases are very luxurious and work well for both warm and cold climates. The downsides are that they are expensive, prone to wrinkling and can be difficult to care for. Satin is a more affordable alternative to silk, but unlike silk, it is not a natural fiber and doesn’t breathe as well.

Features to look for in a quality king-size pillowcase

Hypoallergenic

Bedding can often build up with allergens like dust, pet dander, pollen and other irritants that can cause congestion and breathing issues for those with asthma and allergies. To help with that, some manufacturers make hypoallergenic pillowcases. These are less likely to build up with allergens between washings.

Cooling

If you tend to get warm while sleeping, look for pillowcases labeled as cooling. These are made from breathable, temperature-regulating materials to help prevent you from overheating during the night. The fabric is usually lightweight too.

Easy care

It is important to clean your pillowcases and other bedding regularly so they don’t build up with skin oils, dirt, allergens or funky odors. This means you’ll want to purchase pillowcases that can be machine washed and dried to make the cleaning process as convenient as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a king-size pillowcase

King pillowcases range greatly in price, from as low as $10 a set for a bargain-priced microfiber or cotton pair up to $200 for a single luxurious silk option.

King-size pillowcase FAQ

Should I buy my king pillowcases as part of a set?

A. There is no reason not to buy your main king pillowcases as part of a set as long as you like the style and material. That said, most sets only come with pillowcases, so if you have more pillows than that, you’ll likely also need to buy some extra pillowcases separately.

How long do pillowcases last?

A. All pillowcases have different lifespans depending on the materials and manufacturing quality. On average though, you should expect your pillow cases to last between 18 months and three years if cared for properly.

What is the best king-size pillowcase to buy?

Top king-size pillowcase

Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Pillowcase Pair

What you need to know: The Hotel Collection pillowcases are prized for their exceptionally soft texture and quality Supima cotton material.

What you’ll love: They feature a simple yet elegant hemstitch detailing that will add a touch of class to any bedroom. Plus, their muted color tones can blend in well with a variety of decors.

What you should consider: They command a very high price for cotton pillowcases.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top king-size pillowcase for the money

Nestl Brushed Microfiber Pillowcases

What you need to know: These hypoallergenic pillowcases are affordably priced and have a nice cozy feel.

What you’ll love: They are housewife cases, so you’ll never need to worry about them slipping down on your pillows. Plus, the fabric is breathable yet still does a good job of keeping you warm on cold nights.

What you should consider: The colors aren’t true to the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

What you need to know: Made from grade-A silk, these luxurious pillowcases not only help regulate sleep temperature, but can also protect your hair from damage while sleeping.

What you’ll love: They don’t retain as many wrinkles after washing as many other silk pillowcases, and the overlapping flap closure does a good job of keeping the pillow firmly inside of it.

What you should consider: They are recommended to be hand washed or dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

