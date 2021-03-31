Hair Products

Skip to content
Local News
Ville Platte residents upset over unexplained high water bills
Video
Remarkable Woman: In a male dominated industry, Morgan Olivier leads with empathy
Video
Life insurance group donates $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank
Rep. Graves calls CARES Act funding for Louisiana fisheries a ‘slap in the face’
March 31 LDH update: 508 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
Eunice Marshals: Beware counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Acadiana
Video
New Iberia man involved in a string of hits-and-runs and vehicle thefts, and accused of shooting at vehicles in Abbeville
Video
Crowley Police looking for burglary suspect from December break-in
UPDATE: Duson school bus crash caused when vehicle crossed center line, injuries reported
Video
Diocese of Lafayette must give some information in sex abuse lawsuit, court rules
More Local
Trending Stories
Former St. Bernard jail supervisors sentenced to prison for ignoring a dying female inmate
Adult toy store owners first told they can’t sell adult toys, now being evicted from Carencro property
Video
7-Day Forecast
Four arrested and accused of killing 15-year-old in Crowley
Louisiana lawmakers to debate hunting, fishing license hikes
