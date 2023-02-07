Rihanna fans will love trying her apparel and beauty products

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the game won’t be the only attraction. When halftime rolls around, Rihanna will take the stage for what promises to be a memorable performance.

In anticipation of an exciting halftime show that will feature many of Rihanna’s hits, BestReviews is gearing up to explore her other ventures. Just as her music has topped the charts, her other endeavors have resulted in superior products that deliver outstanding performance and quality.

Savage X Fenty

With a wide range of sizes including missy and curvy, the Savage X Fenty line of apparel is built on a philosophy of inclusivity and confidence. Within this category you’ll find comfortable yet stylish loungewear, sexy bras and underwear and cozy sleepwear for all sexes.

Savage X Fenty pieces are designed to promote each wearer’s style and individuality. Although the pieces are made of premium materials and resemble high-end luxury items, they are available at reasonable price points that make it easy to treat yourself to this beautiful collection.

Fenty Beauty

Before Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty apparel hit the markets, there were Fenty Beauty products. One of the key concepts behind the beauty brand is also inclusivity, with a focus on foundations that are available in a large range of shades to match almost any skin tone. In fact, some Fenty Beauty foundations come in as many as 50 shades. What’s more, they are formulated for all skin types, from dry to oily.

Fenty Beauty is also about inspiring consumers to experiment and have fun with makeup. In addition to foundation, the company offers lip products, blush, eyeshadow and more. Fenty Skin is the division of skin care products that includes everything from toners to cleansers, serums to masks and more for smooth, glowing skin. Another reason to love Fenty Beauty products is that they are vegan and cruelty-free.

Top Savage X Fenty products

Hotline High-Waist Leggings

Leggings are some of the popular items in the Savage X Fenty line. With a supportive waistband panel and smooth lines, this pair will flatter your figure and is great for workouts or casual days. We love the appealing X-topped legline seams that you won’t find on leggings by other brands. Sold by Amazon

Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

This supportive lace bra will give you lift that will also boost your self-confidence. It features adjustable straps and a nylon-spandex blend for optimal comfort. You can choose from three colors and regular and curvy sizes. Sold by Amazon

Savage X Boxer Briefs

Every wardrobe needs at least several pairs of boxers. Savage X Fenty’s take on this essential piece includes a comfortable fit, cotton-blend material and logo waistband. They are available in several bold colors to fit any style and personality. Sold by Amazon

Romantic Corded Lace & Tulle Maxi Slip

Special evenings are even better when you wear captivating lingerie. This unique slip has sheer flowing material with lace accents and a lace cami that will make you feel beautiful. Pair it with Savage X Fenty panties for a memorable look. Sold by Amazon

Top Fenty Beauty products

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Boxed in football packaging to honor Rihanna’s halftime show, this lip luminizer is the perfect lip product to wear to a Super Bowl party. The creamy formula produces a mirror-like shine that lasts for hours. It comes in a choice of several flattering colors. Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

If you are looking for your perfect shade, chances are you’ll find it in this line of skin tints. We love that they go on smoothly and absorb quickly for easy application. The moisturizing formula is creamy and provides buildable coverage for beautiful skin. Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Kohl’s

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation

True to Fenty Beauty’s philosophy of inclusivity, this foundation is available in 50 shades. If you love a matte finish, you’ll appreciate the powder consistency and lightweight, buildable coverage that creates a natural look. Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Detox Face Mask

It’s easy to get your skin in top shape for Fenty Beauty’s makeup when you use a clarifying mask like Cookies N Clean from the Fenty Skin collection. It’s infused with charcoal and salicylic acid that work together to remove impurities and cleanse pores. It’s suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.