Which Anastasia Beverly Hills product is best?

After gaining traction for her revolutionary patented eyebrow-shaping method called the Golden Ratio, Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand and debuted its first product launch in 2000. Anastasia Beverly Hills is now an internationally known celeb-favorite brand popping up all over social media.

While the brand offers everything from lipstick to eyeshadow palettes, eyebrow products continue to be a favorite. So if you’re looking for a versatile brow pencil to create a natural or full glam look, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an Anastasia Beverly Hills product

Type of product

After starting a salon in Beverly Hills, which became the go-to place for eyebrow shaping, it’s no surprise that Anastasia Soare’s first product launch under Anastasia Beverly Hills was a collection of brow tools. However, the brand now offers a full range of makeup products.

Eyebrows: Whether you want to fill, detail, highlight or finish, ABH offers several eyebrow products.

Eye makeup: While it's not a large area, there are many products for the eyes, such as eyeshadow primer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes. ABH also offers eyeshadow palettes with complementary colors.

Face makeup: Face makeup includes foundation, concealer, contour, highlight, blush, bronzer and setting spray.

Lips: ABH offers everything you need for lips from lipstick to lip gloss to lip liner.

Brushes: There are brushes for every part of the face, such as an angled brush, blending brush, kabuki brush, liner brush, blush brush and much more.

Skin type

The three main skin types are oily, dry and combination. However, you can also have normal skin and sensitive skin.

Oily: When your skin produces excess sebum, it creates oily skin. This skin type should avoid dewy products, which can melt off the face and appear shiny. Matte products are most likely to be suitable as well as setting powder.

Dry: If your skin sometimes flakes or has rough patches, it's probably dry. For dry skin, look for products with moisturizing ingredients. You'll probably want to steer clear of powder products such as setting powder and powder foundation.

Combination: One of the most challenging skin types to buy makeup for is combination skin. Those with combination skin can have dry cheeks but oily eyes. As a result, they'll need to mix and match products designed for all skin types until they find one that works.

What to look for in a quality Anastasia Beverly Hills product

Ingredients

Even if a product seems ideal for your skin type and tone, it’s still essential to consider the ingredients. For example, those with sensitive skin might want to steer clear of products with added fragrance, while someone who struggles with acne will want a non-comedogenic formula.

Coverage and pigment

When choosing a makeup product, consider the coverage and pigment. If you’re looking for foundation or concealer, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a few options that are light to medium coverage. When choosing an eyeshadow palette, do you want highly pigmented shades to create a bold look or soft shades for every day?

Size

One trick to be sure you know exactly how much product you’re receiving is to look at the number of ounces in a product instead of the packaging. Also, if you’re trying a new product, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a few of its products in mini or travel sizes.

How much you can expect to spend on Anastasia Beverly Hills products

Depending on the size and type of product, Anastasia Beverly Hills products range from $6-$60.

Anastasia Beverly Hills product FAQ

Are Anastasia Beverly Hills products safe for sensitive skin?

A. Whether or not Anastasia Beverly Hills products are safe for sensitive skin depends on the product and skin type. For example, while the Brow Wiz is vegan and formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates, making it suitable for sensitive skin, the Dewy Set Setting Spray includes fragrances that may irritate some skin types.

Is Anastasia Beverly Hills a cruelty-free brand?

A. Yes. Anastasia Beverly Hills is committed to 100% cruelty-free testing, formulation and development. The brand claims that none of its products has ever or will ever be manufactured at the expense of animals.

What’s the best Anastasia Beverly Hills product to buy?

Top Anastasia Beverly Hills product

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

What you need to know: From a natural look to full glam, this multifaceted brow pencil is ideal for any person.

What you’ll love: This brow pencil features an ultra-fine, retractable pencil capable of creating precise, hair-like strokes, spot filling sparse areas and defining arches. It’s available in 12 shades.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of the pencil breaking, getting stuck or falling out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Anastasia Beverly Hills product for the money

Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow

What you need to know: This all-in-one brow pomade helps anyone create defined full brows.

What you’ll love: This creamy formula is waterproof and smudge-free. Use this pomade to provide color, sculpt brows or as a brow primer. It’s best applied with an angled brow brush.

What you should consider: It can start to smudge if you apply too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: With 14 shades in three unique finishes, this eyeshadow palette is versatile enough for any look.

What you’ll love: The shades include a range of pink, gold and soft orange colors in metallic, ultra-matte and duo-chrome finishes. They’re also easy to blend and highly pigmented, especially the shimmer shades.

What you should consider: This product produces excess fallout when dipping in the palette and brushing on your eyelids.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews.

