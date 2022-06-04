Which goth eye makeup is best?

Whether you have a true passion for gothic industrial music or you just like to look a little mysterious sometimes, goth eye makeup can be a great way to express yourself. It looks awesome no matter the color or shape of your eyes or the color of your skin. Anyone can enjoy being as goth as they feel. It’s one of those subcultures that accepts you just as you are, and the best goth eye makeup is the Melt Cosmetics She’s In Parties Eye-Shadow Palette.

What to know before you buy goth eye makeup

How to be goth

Being goth is mainly about liking goth music. There are definitely certain styles associated with the subculture, but the truth is, there really are no rules. Black eyeliner and dark eye shadow are easy ways to do recognizable, goth-inspired eye makeup. You can also use lots of colors, if that’s what you like, and still call yourself goth. If you want especially gothy colors, purple and acid green will brighten up your eye looks but pair beautifully with black clothes and hair.

Staying power

If you like going to goth events, you’ll want to ensure your products stay on your face for the whole night, especially if you’re going to be dancing. Many goth-inspired looks involve several layers of makeup, so using both primers and good quality products will ensure you look fresh even by the time you go home. This is also applicable if you like to wear your goth makeup to work, too.

Brands

There are specific makeup brands that have a distinctly goth aesthetic, but you don’t have to be limited just to those. If you find products from a cute pink brand that fit the look you’re going for, go ahead and get them. All that matters is that you like how you look.

What to look for in quality goth eye makeup

Eyeliner

For especially elaborate eye makeup that gives off the perfect dark, witchy aesthetic of a classic goth look, eyeliner is a must. Look for products that are easy to apply and last as long as you need them to. Generally, eyeliners with a very thin tip and good product flow are going to be easier to apply.

Eye shadow

If you just want a simple goth look, you can easily buy a single shade of black eye shadow and call it a day. However, if you want to experiment and add dimension and uniqueness to your style, consider getting an eye-shadow palette with a range of shades. Ideally, there should be one black shade, but the rest can be a mix. If you’re a goth who primarily wears black, consider choosing a palette with some color as a fun contrast. A palette of deep purple shades, especially with some shimmery ones, will look fantastic. Consider also how these shades will go with your dark lipsticks.

Primer

To ensure your eyeliner and shadow stay put, eyelid primer is your best friend. Even the best eye makeup is likely to smudge or smear without it. You should consider investing in a good quality primer even if you’re on a budget because it can make more affordable makeup last longer.

How much you can expect to spend on goth eye makeup

The price of eye makeup depends on the brands and products you get, not that it’s “goth.” You can expect to spend anywhere from $1 for the cheapest drugstore eyeliner to $50 or more for a full-range color palette from a top brand.

Goth eye makeup FAQ

Can you be goth if you don’t wear black eye makeup?

A. Yes. If you like goth music and identify with its themes and ideas, you can be goth even if you wear neon colors. People dress goth both because they enjoy the aesthetic and because they want to signal to other goths that they share a common interest. Don’t feel pressured to look a certain way if you enjoy the music and the scene.

What makes eye makeup goth?

A. Truthfully, it comes down to whether the wearer identifies as goth. The classic goth aesthetic is generally black, spooky and witchy. If that interests you, try thick black eyeliner and dark eye shadow. Paired with black or dark purple lipstick, it’s an easy way to signal that you belong to the subculture.

What’s the best goth eye makeup to buy?

Top goth eye makeup

Melt Cosmetics She’s In Parties Eye-Shadow Palette

What you need to know: This smokey purple palette is perfect for adding a little shimmer and color to a dark goth look.

What you’ll love: Featuring pigmented, moody shades of purple, any goth will have a great time building a complex or minimalist eye look with these options. You can create looks that are as subtle or as bold as you feel. These colors will go perfectly with your deep, dark lipsticks.

What you should consider: There are no black shades, and some users have reported receiving broken shades from poor packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top goth eye makeup for the money

Stila Stay All-Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

What you need to know: While not a goth-oriented brand, Stila’s liquid eyeliner is of great quality for the price.

What you’ll love: Featuring an incredibly fine tip, this waterproof eyeliner is designed to go on smoothly and easily and create incredibly sharp winged looks. It dries quickly to minimize transfer to your upper lids.

What you should consider: The fine tip will make applying a thicker line more arduous for those who like a more impactful winged liner for their goth looks.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban Decay Eye-Shadow Primer Potion

What you need to know: A long-time fan favorite in the beauty community, this primer does the job.

What you’ll love: Urban Decay’s Primer Potion is easy to apply and provides a great base for eyeliner and shadow alike. It dries quickly and works well for oily eyelids. Primer protects your eye makeup from creasing or smudging.

What you should consider: Customers with mature skin report having more issues with application because it intensifies wrinkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s and Kohl’s

