Local News
Residents oppose moving downtown Lafayette jail into their neighborhood
Video
Opelousas marshals clean the streets in crime sweep
Video
Unrestrained Abbeville woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Video
Georgia man arrested on 5 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder charges for local drive-by
Video
Coast Guard to hold public hearing on loss of Seacor Power liftboat
Grand Jury indicts boyfriend of 18-year-old Lafayette woman murdered in May
Opelousas man arrested after allegedly beating man with baseball bat in ditch
Abbeville suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over money
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carencro Walgreens parking lot, suspect still on loose
Video
Lafayette suspect turns self in for fatal St. Antoine St. stabbing
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
‘Bring your house, and share your spouse’: New swingers’ trailer park opening in Mamou
Video
Summer P-EBT benefits arriving next week for K through 12 students in Louisiana
Residents oppose moving downtown Lafayette jail into their neighborhood
Video
Georgia man arrested on 5 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder charges for local drive-by
Video
Texas couple arrested in Lake Charles for alleged contractor fraud
Louisiana senator weighs in on COVID surge
Video
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carencro Walgreens parking lot, suspect still on loose
Video
