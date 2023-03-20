What is the best Graco pack ‘n’ play?

In today’s on-the-go world, parents are taking their young children with them to more places. However, packing up your home crib isn’t practical. That’s where pack ‘n’ plays come in. They are one of the most helpful pieces of baby equipment that can serve as a playpen or portable crib when you’re away from home.

Graco is one of the top manufacturers of baby equipment. They have a full line of pack ‘n’ plays that serve multiple purposes and have attachments like bassinets and changing stations. For its easy portability and plush bassinet, the best Graco pack ‘n’ play is the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Travel Bassinet Playard.

What to know before you buy a Graco pack ‘n play

What is a pack ‘n play?

Pack ‘n plays are sometimes called portable cribs, but there are some important distinctions:

Pack ‘n plays are typically not as long or tall as a standard crib , but the same width.

, but the same width. To facilitate quick folding and transportation, pack ‘n plays are made from aluminum, plastic and mesh. Cribs are made from wood or metal since they are permanent structures.

Cribs are made from wood or metal since they are permanent structures. Pack ‘n play mattresses are thinner than those found on cribs , but they are designed for a pack ‘n’ play. You shouldn’t use a crib mattress in a pack ‘n play since they are too large and heavy.

, but they are designed for a pack ‘n’ play. You shouldn’t use a crib mattress in a pack ‘n play since they are too large and heavy. Pack ‘n plays are less expensive than cribs but their design is practical and doesn’t fit most nursery decors the way a crib does.

What are the styles of Graco pack ‘n plays?

Graco has a variety of pack ‘n plays to choose from:

Basic portable playards offer the open playpen area with easy to fold and carry accessories.

offer the open playpen area with easy to fold and carry accessories. Playards with bassinets are popular options. Graco even has a style that accommodates twin babies.

are popular options. Graco even has a style that accommodates twin babies. Playards with bassinets and diaper changers are the premium models. They have the most versatility.

How old is your child?

Pack ‘n plays are designed for infants and babies. Some Graco pack ‘n plays are spacious enough for toddlers, but once a child is 35 inches tall, there is a risk that they could climb out.

What to look for in a quality Graco pack ‘n play

Push button folding

Graco is known for its push button folding mechanism in its pack ‘n plays. This makes it easy to break down and store with the accompanying carrying case.

Changing station

Some Graco pack ‘n plays have a diaper changer accessory. It attaches to the playard and provides a convenient way to change diapers at the site without having to stoop over.

Storage net

Some models have a mesh net on the side that holds wipes, toys and other baby supplies that are important to have within arm’s reach.

Bassinet

Some premium Graco pack ‘n plays have a removable bassinet that fastens to the top of the playpen. Check the instructional guide for weight limitations.

How much you can expect to spend on a Graco pack ‘n play

Graco pack ‘n plays typically cost $70-$360. Most Graco pack ‘n plays are priced between $170-$240 with higher priced models featuring bassinets and changing tables in addition to the playpen.

Graco pack ‘n play FAQ

Is it safe for a baby to sleep overnight in a pack ‘n play?

A. It is safe to let your baby sleep in a pack ‘n play if it is has been assembled correctly. You should also use fitted sheets and make sure not to use mattresses, pillows, blankets and toys that could clutter the open space around your sleeping child.

How do you clean a Graco pack ‘n play?

A. The playard can be cleaned with warm water and gentle soap. The mattress and diaper changer can be wiped down with a damp cloth. The seats and carrying bag can be machine washed in cold water. All pieces should drip dry once they are cleaned.

What is the best Graco pack ‘n play to buy?

Top Graco pack ‘n play

Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Travel Bassinet Playard

What you need to know: This pack ‘n play features a portable bassinet that can be self-standing or used as an elevated sleeping spot.

What you’ll love: The bassinet lifts out and has two height positions. There is an attachable diaper changer with easy-to-clean fabric. There is a storage organizer and two carry bags for the bassinet and playard, respectively.

What you should consider: Some users found it easier to change diapers without using the diaper changer that comes with this pack ‘n play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Graco pack ‘n play for the money

Graco Pack ‘n Play Portable Playard

What you need to know: This popular playard is affordable and easy to break down with Graco’s push-button folding system.

What you’ll love: It has ventilated mesh siding and a mesh storage pouch for storing wipes or toys. The wheels make for easy transportation. The design is 20% more compact than other pack ‘n plays, and it comes with a convenient carrying bag.

What you should consider: Some parents found the bottom to be flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard with Reversible Seat and Changer LX

What you need to know: This versatile pack ‘n play is both a cozy newborn seat and diaper changer that transitions easily.

What you’ll love: It can easily transition to a spacious playpen with a removable infant bassinet. The push-button folding system is fast and hassle-free. It has mesh siding and a toy bar, and it comes with a carrying bag for easy travel.

What you should consider: Some users found the changing station difficult to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

