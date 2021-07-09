Playards & Portable Beds

Skip to content
Local News
State Police investigating Lafayette Police Department officer-involved shooting
Video
ULL receives $1 million grant for hydrogen technology research
Video
At least one injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Crowley
“My guys were told to dig right there”; Burial company denies responsibility for man put in another family’s tomb
Video
90 Plus: Age is but a number for 94-year-old Joseph Mudd
Video
Heavy police presence spotted in Youngsville Friday afternoon
Marine rescue near Freshwater Bayou Locks
Video
Opelousas Police investigate two Thursday night shootings; Two arrested for first, suspect sought for second
Video
Abbeville PD to partner with Lafayette Crime Stoppers
Eye on Scams: How to avoid crooked movers
Video
Trending Stories
“My guys were told to dig right there”; Burial company denies responsibility for man put in another family’s tomb
Video
Heavy police presence spotted in Youngsville Friday afternoon
Parish President: Hundreds of St. Landry residents at risk of losing properties
Video
RTIC vs. Yeti cooler
UPDATE: St. Martinville man drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla.
Video
Former owner of Louisiana construction company pleads guilty to more than $1M in tax fraud
Nigerian king visits Acadiana, reconnecting with ‘royal subjects’ who have migrated to U.S.
Video
