Which is the best pacifier clip?

Parents of young children have a lot to keep track of. When packing up to go somewhere, food, diapers and a change of clothes are essential. But a pacifier can be a figurative lifesaver. It also can be easily dropped or lost.

That is why pacifier clips are a great addition to every parent’s packing list. Pacifier clips keep the pacifier where it is supposed to be — close to the child and away from dirty floors. There are several styles of pacifier clips and many modern designs too. For their overall durability and reliability, the top recommended pacifier clips are the Itzy Ritzy Linen Pacifier Clips.

What to know before you buy a pacifier clip

There are different styles of pacifier clips

There are three main styles of pacifier clips. The standard straight-cut rectangular clip is simple but often includes unique designs for matching with car seats and pacifiers. Some pacifier clips are beaded which can also serve a dual purpose as teething beads. Pay close attention to reviews of beaded pacifier clips to make sure none have been recalled for potential choking hazards. A third style is a braided rope-like design that is rugged and also can serve as a teether.

There are different pacifier clips

The two main clip choices are metal or plastic. Metal clips are more durable, but some run the risk of rusting if they get wet. Plastic clips can crack or chip more easily, but they are smoother and can get wet. Most manufacturers design the clips with smooth surfaces to ensure they don’t snag your car seat or the child’s clothing.

There are safety standards for pacifier clips

Pacifiers in general fall under safety standards of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Pacifier clips are not in the same category, but they are held to the same standards when it comes to child safety. Look for products from trusted brand names that include safety certifications.

What to look for in a quality pacifier clip

Length

The standard length for pacifier clips is usually 7 to 8 inches, although a few models have a 9-inch length. The key is to make sure that the clip cannot wrap around the entire circumference of the child’s neck. Shorter pacifier clips might be a better option for smaller children.

Material

The full clip ensemble usually is made from plastic, leather, cotton or linen. Some beaded products have a rubberized surface. Since the pacifier clip will be near your child — and many children use them as a nearby teether — be sure that the material is something that can be easily cleaned and that you are comfortable putting in your child’s mouth.

Design

There are many designs available for pacifier clips. Some are intended to match pacifiers from the same manufacturer. Others blend in with the design of car seats or perhaps a nursery. There are many options available, so if matching colors and patterns is important to you, there likely is an available pacifier clip. Simple solid-color options are also plentiful.

How much you can expect to spend on pacifier clips

Pacifier clips range from $1-$6 per clip. The price variation is based on how many clips come in a bulk set, as well as the overall design and materials used to manufacture the clips.

Pacifier clip FAQ

How long will my child have to use a pacifier clip?

A. Most babies are able to reach and hold on to their pacifier around 6 months old. Pacifier clips are still a convenient way to keep the pacifier from falling to the ground or coming in contact with other items, so some parents may want to use them longer.

Are pacifier clips dangerous for babies?

A. In general, pacifier clips are not a high risk for your child. You should pay attention to the length of the clip as it should never be long enough to wrap around the full circumference of your child’s neck. Additionally, any designs that include beads or break-off pieces should be avoided because of the choking risk.

What’s the best pacifier clip to buy?

Top pacifier clip

Itzy Ritzy Linen Pacifier Clips

What you need to know: These reliable pacifier clips come from a well-known and trusted manufacturer that makes a full line of both pacifiers and clips.

What you’ll love: The pacifier clips are made from a soft cotton and linen blend. Just about any pacifier or teether can be attached securely. The metal clasp is durable and won’t tear fabric or clothes. The soft colors match many other accessories.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of the clips not being fully secure, but these were largely uncommon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pacifier clip for the money

Karids Metal Pacifier Clips

What you need to know: These unisex pacifier clips are long-lasting with durable metal clips that provide extra strength while being lightweight.

What you’ll love: Measuring 9 inches long, these great-looking pacifier clips tout metal clips that stand up to everyday use without tearing fabric. They come with a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee from the manufacturer.

What you should consider: The metal clips sometimes require hand strength to open, and they must be kept dry to prevent rusting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CareMoreYJ Leather Pacifier Clips

What you need to know: If fashion is important to you down to the style of pacifier clips, these attractive leather band clips will impress you and others.

What you’ll love: These designer pacifier clips are made from leather that is free of BPA and lead. There is no smell, and the leather bands can be easily washed using soapy water. The simple design is meant to fit all pacifiers and even strollers and car seats.

What you should consider: Some concerns have been raised about the durability and longevity of the leather bands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.