Which bib is best?

Any parent with young children understands what a mess mealtime with a baby can be. So if your little one winds up wearing more of their food than actually getting it into their mouth, you already know just how important a high-quality bib is.

Bibs protect your baby’s clothing from stains and messes that inevitably result when they eat. A bib can work well for both purees and solid foods, and some even work well for absorbing milk and spit-up. If you’re looking for a set of high-quality, all-natural bibs for your little one, Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Bibs are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bib

Types

Terry bibs are made of cotton terry cloth so they’re highly absorbent and extremely soft. They’re an ideal option for infants still on a milk diet or who are transitioning to small amounts of purees. Terry bibs aren’t fully waterproof or appropriate for significant messes but they absorb liquids and spit-up well.

are made of cotton terry cloth so they’re highly absorbent and extremely soft. They’re an ideal option for infants still on a milk diet or who are transitioning to small amounts of purees. Terry bibs aren’t fully waterproof or appropriate for significant messes but they absorb liquids and spit-up well. Waterproof bibs feature a highly absorbent front with a waterproof back made of a material similar to the one used for raincoats. If your child is feeding themselves or using sippy cups, this type of bib offers greater protection than a terry bib.

feature a highly absorbent front with a waterproof back made of a material similar to the one used for raincoats. If your child is feeding themselves or using sippy cups, this type of bib offers greater protection than a terry bib. Scoop bibs are made of plastic or silicone you can wipe clean and have a scoop-like bowl at the end to collect any food that falls. These bibs work well for babies who are feeding themselves solid foods.

are made of plastic or silicone you can wipe clean and have a scoop-like bowl at the end to collect any food that falls. These bibs work well for babies who are feeding themselves solid foods. Coverall, or sleeved, bibs are a waterproof smock or cape that covers a child’s front and arms. For very messy eaters, these types of bibs are a lifesaver for protecting a baby’s clothes from purees and other food.

are a waterproof smock or cape that covers a child’s front and arms. For very messy eaters, these types of bibs are a lifesaver for protecting a baby’s clothes from purees and other food. Teething, or drool, bibs absorb your baby’s saliva to keep their clothing dry. Most teething bibs resemble bandanas and are smaller than bibs used for feeding to avoid limiting your baby’s range of motion.

For more information about bib types, check out the full bibs buying guide from BestReviews.

Materials

Cotton bibs are the most common option. Many are made of cotton terry cloth because it’s soft and absorbs liquids well. While cotton is a natural material, manufacturers often use chemicals in the cotton production process, so you may prefer organic cotton bibs.

Scoop bibs are made of silicone or plastic. Silicone is a softer, more flexible material, so it’s typically more comfortable for children to wear. Some waterproof bibs are made of polyester. It’s usually treated with a waterproof coating or has a waterproof backing.

What to look for in a quality bib

Colors and patterns

Bibs are available in a nearly unlimited range of colors and patterns. You can find bibs with geometric, floral, striped, dotted and star prints as well as plenty of styles with cute animals and fun phrases. Some bibs even have designs with characters from cartoons, movies, video games and more. Your little one obviously won’t care about the look of their bibs so choose the style that appeals most to you.

Quantity

You can buy bibs individually but most are sold as part of a set with anywhere from two to 24 bibs. Every baby needs more than one bib since you’ll have to wash them after use, so it definitely helps to purchase a set to have plenty on hand. In most cases, you’ll get a better value because you’ll typically pay less per bib when you buy them in bulk.

Teething

Some teething bibs aren’t just designed to keep your baby’s clothing from getting wet with drool. You can find some that also feature a silicone part that’s safe for your child to chew on. Chewing on a soft object often helps reduce discomfort from teething, so having a section your baby can gnaw on within easy reach may prevent them from teething on items they shouldn’t.

How much you can expect to spend on a bib

You’ll typically spend between $5 and $30 for a set of bibs. Larger sets of terry bibs usually range from $5 to $10, while large sets of basic bibs or small packs of scoop or other specialty bibs cost between $10 and $20. For a medium or large pack of high-quality bibs, though, you can pay as much as $30.

Bib FAQ

How many bibs should you have?

A. Since babies are such messy eaters, you’ll need one bib for every meal and snack your child eats in a day. That probably means three to five bibs per day just for feeding. If you need bibs for teething, too, add a couple more. For most parents, 10 to 20 bibs usually are enough to give them plenty of time to wash and dry the bibs to be ready to use again.

Should you have different types of bibs?

A. Bibs in different styles or types come in handy. If your child is still on a milk diet or eats mainly purees, terry bibs are the best option. As your kid transitions to solid foods, you’ll definitely want some waterproof or scoop bibs.

What’s the best bib to buy?

Top bib

Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Bibs

What you need to know: These all-natural, highly absorbent bibs are made of organic cotton so they’re safe and comfortable for a baby’s sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: They feature 100% organic cotton and feature a two-ply design for maximum absorbency. The lap-shoulder design provides extra coverage for spills. The hook-and-loop closures make the bibs easy to put on and take off. The sets include eight different patterns.

What you should consider: They’re pricier than other bibs and some buyers report thinning and popped seams after repeated washings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bib for the money

Green Sprouts Stage Terry Cloth Bibs

What you need to know: These bibs are soft, comfortable and easy to care for but surprisingly affordable.

What you’ll love: The bibs boast a stay-dry design with absorbent terry cloth and a waterproof backing. The wide design provides extra coverage from side to side for your baby’s body. The set includes 10 different bright colors.

What you should consider: The terry cloth isn’t particularly soft so it may irritate very sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Worth checking out

Bumkins Waterproof SuperBib

What you need to know: This set of three feature-packed bibs is one of the best you can find and won an award for its effective design.

What you’ll love: The large design provides excellent coverage. The adjustable hook-and-loop straps can fit children ages 6 to 24 months. The bibs feature a catch-all pocket to collect crumbs and other food pieces. The material is stain resistant and odor resistant.

What you should consider: They can’t be dried in a dryer, and the waterproof backing can develop cracks and peeling over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.