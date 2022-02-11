Cars, computers, appliances and more — supply chain and labor shortages have hit every industry and made it difficult to find many everyday items. In numerous areas of the country, parents are finding that baby formula is also on the list of hard-to-find products.

The baby formula shortage has been going on for several months, with no clear answers about when supplies will normalize. However, buying in bulk online is a good backup plan when stores are out of stock.

Benefits of buying baby formula in bulk

When supplies of baby formula are low at local stores, anyone caring for an infant may find themselves going from store to store in an often futile search. Even if you haven’t experienced empty shelves when shopping for baby formula in your area, buying in bulk is a great way to stock up in case supplies eventually run short.

Another well-known benefit of bulk buying that also applies to baby formula is the savings. The cost of a bulk case can equal several dollars of savings compared to the price of purchasing the canisters or bottles individually.

Finding your baby formula brand in bulk

Powdered and ready-to-feed baby formulas by some of the top brands in the industry are available online in bulk, so there is a good chance that you’ll find your brand in stock. However, if the brand you need isn’t available, you may be able to substitute it with another quality choice.

Standard formula is similar across reputable manufacturers, so a brand with similar ingredients is an option. Parents that use specialty formulas or those for preemies or sensitive infants should check with their pediatrician before switching to a different brand.

Keep in mind that it’s best to introduce a new formula slowly to reduce the likelihood of digestive upset. According to the FDA, it’s also never a good idea to make a homemade formula from ingredients like plant-based or cow’s milk, as it won’t be comparable to commercial formulas that must meet stringent regulations and strict nutritional content guidelines for the specific dietary needs of infants.

Best bulk baby formula

Similac 360 Total Care Infant Formula

Similac 360 Total Care powdered infant formula is made to be similar to breast milk, as it is milk-based and contains prebiotics that promote digestive and immune health. The non-GMO formula is rich in iron and free of growth hormones. This bulk pack includes four 30.3-ounce canisters.

Sold by Amazon

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Formula

Rich in nutrients and packed with prebiotics, this milk-based baby formula resembles breast milk and is non-GMO. It’s formulated with DHA that’s an excellent nutrient for brain development. The bundle includes 24 ready-to-feed 8-ounce bottles that are compatible with most nipples.

Sold by Amazon

Happy Baby Organics Infant Formula

This milk-based formula is a good choice for babies with sensitive stomachs, thanks to a reduction in lactose and the addition of prebiotics. It’s formulated with iron and DHA. Not only is it USDA-certified, but it’s also non-GMO and gluten-free. The bulk pack contains four containers, each with 21 ounces of powdered formula.

Sold by Amazon

Gerber Good Start SoothePro Baby Formula

Gerber’s SoothePro powdered formula is milk-based and made to be easy to digest for babies with sensitive digestive systems. The wholesome formula includes probiotics, prebiotics, DHA, and iron, and is non-GMO. You’ll get six canisters in the pack, each containing 19.4 ounces of formula.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Organic Baby Formula

Burt’s Bees milk-based powdered formula is organic, non-GMO and made from ingredients that don’t contain antibiotics or hormones. The gentle formula is fortified with DHA and contains proteins that are easy to digest. There are four canisters per bulk bundle, each containing 23.2 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Infant Formula

Just like Similac’s regular 360 Total Care, this milk-based prebiotic formula is also close to breast milk and made with quality nutrients, is free of growth hormones and is non-GMO. The sensitive formula is designed for babies that have sensitivity to lactose and minimizes gas and spit-up. The bulk purchase includes four canisters, each with 29.5 ounces of powdered formula.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.