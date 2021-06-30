Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
International
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Seacor Power
Top Stories
Monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Five expected to become tropical storm soon
Video
St. Martinville police expand search for missing man with dementia
Video
Organizers hope to raise awareness about gun violence following death of 65-year-old woman in St. Mary Parish
Video
Driver killed after exiting vehicle following crash on I-10 in St. Martin Parish
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
The Big Game
Japan 2020 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Newsletters
Acadiana Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Health & Safety
How to develop a healthy morning routine for you and your kids
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
Monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Five expected to become tropical storm soon
Video
St. Martinville police expand search for missing man with dementia
Video
Organizers hope to raise awareness about gun violence following death of 65-year-old woman in St. Mary Parish
Video
Driver killed after exiting vehicle following crash on I-10 in St. Martin Parish
Lafayette man identified as suspect in theft of car with baby inside
Video
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in Acadia Parish
Ville Platte Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
Video
St. Martin Parish cracks down on warrants for failure to appear in court
One injured in overnight apartment complex shooting in Breaux Bridge
Video
The 85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration returns tonight
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Organizers hope to raise awareness about gun violence following death of 65-year-old woman in St. Mary Parish
Video
Lafayette man identified as suspect in theft of car with baby inside
Video
Monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Five expected to become tropical storm soon
Video
Senate president: Louisiana veto override session likely
Underwater rescue company sued by family of a man found dead in the Seacor Power
Video
Sidebar