Oils & Fluids
The best manual transmission fluid
Local News
Lafayette Parish prepares for several ‘first days’ of school on hybrid learning schedule
90-Plus: Mother of five remains grateful for life despite past tragedies; “I love being 90”
Video
New Iberia mother talks about grief she still feels 15 years after son was murdered in front their home
Video
Two wanted in connection with violent crimes in Alabama, Georgia arrested in Lafayette Parish
Typical Summer Heat and Humidity this Weekend with Low Rain Chances
Video
LCG announces emergency bridge closure on Gendarme Rd. north of Carencro
The Pet Stop: Alex and Aiden are looking for a home
Video
Lafayette deputies searching for endangered missing Duson 15-year-old
Video
LIST: Local hospitals’ visitation guidelines altered due to COVID uptick
More Local
Trending Stories
Gov. Edwards updates emergency orders as Louisiana leads U.S. in new COVID cases
Video
New Iberia mother talks about grief she still feels 15 years after son was murdered in front their home
Video
Stimulus check: Another 2.2 million payments sent out. Here’s who will get them
Video
CDC now monitoring ‘over 200 individuals in 27 states’ for monkeypox
90-Plus: Mother of five remains grateful for life despite past tragedies; “I love being 90”
Video
No foul play suspected in early-week death of local teen
Video
Sidebar