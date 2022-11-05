Best Columbia coats

Coats are extremely important for practical reasons, such as warmth and mobility, but they also can be fashion statements and provide a canvas for self-expression. Some coats come in different patterns and bright colors to promote personality, while also meeting practical needs.

Columbia coats have a long history that spans back over several decades. Finding a Columbia coat that can offer the right amount of warmth at a comfortable length can make snowy, chilly or rainy days more bearable.

What is Columbia?

According to the Columbia website, the American sportswear company has a long and storied history that dates back over 80 years. It actually didn’t start out as a sporting company, and in fact began as a small family-operated hat store. The store slowly grew over time and is now an internationally sold and publicly traded company. Columbia even owns a wide range of other outdoor and sportswear brands such as Sorel and Prana.

Columbia coat FAQ

What’s the difference between a coat and a jacket?

A. Technically, coats and jackets are two different products. Jackets tend to be shorter and often end around the waist, and they’re usually a lighter weight and warmth. Coats tend to be longer and can end near the hips or sometimes at the ankles, depending on the need and style, and they’re meant for colder weather. However, many companies stray away from the technicality and use the words coat and jacket interchangeably.

Are there different levels of warmth for Columbia coats?

A. Yes. The levels of warmth come mainly from the different materials used to make the coats. Columbia coats are made from varying materials to better fit different weather needs, such as snow or rain. The brand includes a relatively new jacket technology that uses material similar to small black dots that work together to help retain and draw heat from the sun closer to the body.

Are there different length options for Columbia coats?

A. It depends. Coats tend to remain around the waist or hip area. However, there are some areas where the literal terms for coats and jackets can be interchanged. Columbia offers a range of lengths to accommodate different levels of activity and warmth requirements. The various coat lengths keep mobility in mind, seeing as sports such as skiing and snowboarding tend to require more mid-length coats or short jackets to provide more leg mobility and flexibility. Columbia also offers longer jackets such as mid-length and longer coats to help retain body heat.

Best Columbia coats

Best Columbia winter coats

This winter jacket offers heat-retaining technology and works to draw and keep warmth. The jacket also manages to keep out a light amount of water, which is ideal for a gentle amount of snow.

Columbia Men’s Penns Creek lI Omni-Heat Hooded Parka

The Penns Creek coat includes Omni-Heat technology to boost heat retention and water resistance, so it helps guard against light water. Features such as the hood and cuffs can be adjusted to offer a better fit for the wearer. It’s made with polyester.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Best Columbia insulated coats

Insulated jackets help to retain warmth and come in a variety of lengths and sizes. These jackets keep heat in and often allow more access to air circulation and better airflow.

Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

This jacket is polyester, includes Omni-Heat technology and can still be machine-washed. It comes in multiple colors, including black and astral. It uses zippers for closure and security and is a lightweight material that provides a water-repellent build.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Women’s Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

This insulated coat comes in more than 10 colors, including peach, cloud and chalk. It works with Omni-Tech technology to retain heat while also allowing the skin to breathe. The water-resistant material comes in a long-line cut and uses synthetic down.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Men’s Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket

This coat is a shorter length that hits around the waist and comes in five different color variations. It’s made with synthetic down to boost warmth, and the hood can be adjusted to work with the weather as needed.

Sold by Amazon

Best Columbia interchangeable coats

Using an interchangeable jacket can accommodate a wide range of needs. Interchangeable jackets work well in more than one situation due to the varied materials, from fleece inner jackets to warmer outer structures.

Columbia Women’s Carson Pass Coat

The Carson Pass coat comes in over 12 different colors and can be machine-washed. It’s made from polyester and offers an athletic fit to promote functionality. The coat includes a waterproof section as well as plain weave to combat both water and wind. The more insulated layer can be removed, providing more warmth options.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Men’s Bugaboo II Fleece Interchangeable Jacket

This jacket comes in over 10 different colors and is machine-washable. It includes Columbia’s Omni-Heat technology, meaning the jacket contains a metallic substance placed within the interior of the jacket. The jacket also has Omni-Tech, making the material more breathable and waterproof to better regulate body temperature and protect against the elements. The interchangeable element means the fleece can be removed from the inner portion of the coat.

Sold by Amazon

Best Columbia youth coats

Find a jacket that works for the needs of your child and accommodates a wide range of sizes and ages. Youth coats offer more child-friendly options, from more accessible pockets to zippers.

Columbia Girls’ and Toddlers Katelyn Crest Jacket

The Katelyn Crest jacket is made from water-resistant polyester and nylon and comes in more than 10 different colors. It includes a faux fur hood. It’s insulated and lined with taffeta to help boost warmth.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Columbia Boys’ Glennaker Rain Jacket

This nylon rain jacket comes in over 30 different colors and has a waterproof shell. The jacket can be zipped closed and offers warmth while leaving enough space for additional clothing such as a thick shirt underneath.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Boys’ Double Trouble Jacket

The Double Trouble jacket is reversible, with one fleece side and one water-repellent side. The jacket is insulated to boost warmth, and the insulated layer can easily be removed with a zipper. It comes in over five different colors and includes a rain hood.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

