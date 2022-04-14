What do you need for spring showers?

Spring brings sunshine, blooms and plenty of rain. If you live in one of many areas experiencing drizzles — or downpours — right now, it’s a good idea to invest in rain gear to deal with spring showers.

It’s no surprise that umbrellas, raincoats and other protective accessories come in handy in springtime, especially when they’re kept nearby in the event of unexpected showers. They’re not the only items worth buying during the rainy season, though. A few convenient products can make the difference between staying dry and getting soaked this season.

Levels of water-resistance

Before you shop around for rain gear, it’s important to understand the difference between waterproof and water-resistant materials.

Waterproof materials, which offer the most protection, prevent moisture from penetrating and soaking the inner layers. Water-resistant materials repel water and make it bead off the surface, but with enough exposure, inner layers will get wet. Most rain gear indicates its water resistance on tags so you know exactly how much protection they offer.

How to stay dry during the rainy season

Invest in basic rain gear

One of the easiest ways to stay dry during spring showers is by investing in quintessential rain gear, including rain jackets and rain boots.

Rain jackets are available in various lengths, but longer styles — ideally those cut at the midthigh — protect your lower back and waist from moisture and drafts. It’s wise to choose rain jackets with hoods in order to prevent hair from getting soaked, especially after you’ve blow-dried or styled it.

Rain boots are usually made with rubber or plastic, both of which are waterproof. Quality styles also have sealed seams that prevent rain and cold air from entering. However, comfort is hit or miss with rain boots. Generally, these lightweight styles lack cushioning, support and warmth, and they’re not suitable for extended walking periods.

Opt for travel rain accessories

Even if you pay close attention to weather reports, it’s still hard to predict spring showers. For that reason, it’s a good idea to invest in travel rain accessories that you can keep nearby in the event of unexpected storms.

Travel umbrellas: Travel or mini umbrellas are often preferred to full-size umbrellas because they’re small enough to fit inside handbags, office desk drawers and lockers. They’re popular for kids because they are lightweight and fit inside backpacks.

Travel or mini umbrellas are often preferred to full-size umbrellas because they’re small enough to fit inside handbags, office desk drawers and lockers. They’re popular for kids because they are lightweight and fit inside backpacks. Ponchos: Ponchos might not take the place of rain jackets, but they do a decent job of keeping you somewhat dry in a pinch. Some ponchos are disposable, whereas others are reusable and even machine-washable.

Ponchos might not take the place of rain jackets, but they do a decent job of keeping you somewhat dry in a pinch. Some ponchos are disposable, whereas others are reusable and even machine-washable. Stroller covers: Stroller covers, also called weather shields, keep kids dry when you’re walking in inclement weather. There are some universal covers, but they may be ill-fitting or leave gaps. Most stroller manufacturers sell covers that fit specific models.

Stroller covers, also called weather shields, keep kids dry when you’re walking in inclement weather. There are some universal covers, but they may be ill-fitting or leave gaps. Most stroller manufacturers sell covers that fit specific models. Hats and bonnets: Many water-resistant hats are packable, including bucket hats and traditional rain hats. Folded hats may even fit inside rain jacket pockets. Other people opt to wear rain bonnets, which offer more protection than most hats.

Protect your vehicle

Besides keeping yourself dry, you probably want to prevent your car or truck interior from getting soaked or covered in mud.

Seat covers: Water-resistant seat covers can be placed on cloth seats so they don’t absorb moisture.

Water-resistant seat covers can be placed on cloth seats so they don’t absorb moisture. Cargo covers: If you have pets, waterproof cargo covers are easy to wipe down with a damp cloth when they’re covered with muddy paw prints.

If you have pets, waterproof cargo covers are easy to wipe down with a damp cloth when they’re covered with muddy paw prints. Rain guards: For those who like leaving windows cracked while they drive, rain guards allow fresh air to enter while keeping out droplets.

Top products to help you deal with spring showers

Lands’ End Women’s Hooded Packable Raincoat

In addition to being travel-friendly, waterproof and windproof, this raincoat also folds inside its own pocket for quick, convenient storage.

Sold by Kohl’s

Columbia Kids’ Glennaker Rain Jacket

This best-selling Columbia jacket has a waterproof nylon shell and full-coverage hood. The lightweight style packs easily inside kids’ backpacks and luggage.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Vera Bradley Mini Travel Umbrella

If you’re looking for a stylish mini umbrella, this Vera Bradley option is available in five chic designs, including springtime florals.

Sold by Amazon

London Fog Piccadilly Women’s Waterproof Rain Boots

Available in several colors and designs, these London Fog rain boots are a contemporary spin on the classic style with elastic sides and a streamlined silhouette.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bulldogology Premium SUV Cargo Liner

Even if your dogs are wet and have muddy paws, this cargo liner has you covered — literally. It’s made with waterproof materials that can be wiped down for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Angela & William Waterproof Bucket Hat

This classic bucket hat offers maximum protection with waterproof materials and a 2-inch brim. The lightweight style can be rolled up and placed inside coat pockets.

Sold by Amazon

SaphiRose Adult Rain Poncho

Not only is this rain poncho waterproof and breathable, it’s one of few styles that comes in attractive designs.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.