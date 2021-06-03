Best gold facial mask

Washing your skin to clean off dirt and bacteria before applying a gold facial mask will help the product penetrate deeper and work better.

What are the best gold facial masks?

Whether you’re looking to revive dull skin or want to pamper yourself at the end of a stressful day, a gold facial mask is a perfect product to integrate into your routine. While it’s fun to look at and feels luxurious on your skin, gold face masks also have numerous benefits.

Thanks to its noticeable results and powerful ingredients, Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask is a top choice. Continue reading to learn more about gold facial masks and discover some other favorite products.

What to know before you buy a gold facial mask

How to choose the right gold face mask for you

Desired benefit: Before choosing a face mask, decide what benefits you want to receive from it. While gold offers a plethora of benefits, the quality of gold used can affect which benefits you receive. Gold masks often include various other ingredients that, when paired with gold, offer additional benefits, including lifting, calming, brightening and smoothing. Skin type: While gold is a suitable ingredient for all skin types, some facial masks may have additional ingredients not meant for certain skin types. Dry skin types can benefit more from a hydrating gold facial mask, whereas oily skin types might feel like it's too heavy.

Types of gold face masks

Wash-off masks are usually the most affordable since you get so many uses out of one jar. They're applied similarly to a peel-off mask, except they don't dry. After the specified amount of time, you splash your face with water or wipe it off with a towel. However, wash-off masks tend to be the messiest and take the longest to apply and remove.

What to look for in a quality gold facial mask

Benefits of gold facial masks

Promotes younger-looking skin: Gold works by stimulating your natural collagen levels. As we age, we lose collagen and elasticity in our skin, causing wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. By promoting and even increasing collagen production, gold can actually stave off the effects and signs of aging when used over time.

Promotes younger-looking skin: Gold works by stimulating your natural collagen levels. As we age, we lose collagen and elasticity in our skin, causing wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. By promoting and even increasing collagen production, gold can actually stave off the effects and signs of aging when used over time. Reduces acne and skin infections: Gold is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, which increases your skin's oxygen supply. Whether you have acne or another skin condition, the soothing properties can reduce eruptions. This also makes it an excellent product for those with sensitive skin.

Gold is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, which increases your skin’s oxygen supply. Whether you have acne or another skin condition, the soothing properties can reduce eruptions. This also makes it an excellent product for those with sensitive skin. Reveals radiant skin: One of the immediate benefits of gold facial masks is a radiant and healthy glow. Gold boosts your skin’s circulation, which can cause it to look bright and energized.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold facial mask

Gold facial masks can cost anywhere from $5-$100 depending on ingredients, size of the jar or how many masks come in a package.

Gold facial mask FAQ

Should I wash my face after removing my gold facial mask?

A. Some masks are removed by wiping your face with a towel or splashing it with water. However, you never want to wash your face with a cleanser after removing your gold facial mask, or you’ll wash off all the beneficial ingredients.

Can I use a golden facial mask every day?

A. How often you use a golden facial mask depends entirely on the ingredients. Always check the instructions before applying your mask.

What’s the best gold facial mask to buy?

Top gold facial mask

Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask

What you need to know: A hydrating gold facial mask that not only feels luxurious but also offers noticeable results.

What you’ll love: This formula is full of hydrating ingredients to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and brighten the skin.

What you should consider: Some users couldn’t get past the smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold facial mask for the money

White Naturals 24K Gold Facial Mask

What you need to know: This face mask touts multiple benefits and is aimed at all skin types and concerns.

What you’ll love: The plethora of beneficial ingredients create a formula that promises to make your skin smoother and firmer, reduce blemishes and acne scars and moisturize your skin.

What you should consider: The formula is thinner than expected. A few users experienced a tingling or burning sensation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elixir Premium Lab 24K Golden Skin Refreshing Face Mask

What you need to know: An easy-to-apply gold face mask from Korea containing quality ingredients.

What you’ll love: This mask contains three layers: the gold layer evens and brightens skin tone, the middle layer contains collagen to moisturize and smooth fine lines and the cleaning layer removes dead skin cells with light exfoliating properties.

What you should consider: It’s pricey considering it’s a single-use mask.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

