If you gravitate toward 100% cotton loungewear, consider sizing up to account for shrinkage in the wash.

Men’s loungewear

Whether it’s to work from home or to enjoy a staycation, if you plan on spending some time at home, comfortable clothing is a top priority, making quality loungewear a smart buy.

Finding the most comfortable loungewear isn’t just about choosing the softest material. It’s important to examine smaller details like the cut, waistband, or seams to find loungewear that suits you. Shopping for loungewear based on the season is a good idea, too, because there are quite a few differences between warm and cold-weather styles.

To make your choice a simple one, we’re sharing this roundup of the best loungewear for men. We’re also sharing a few recommendations. Our top choice is Nautica Men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant, whose cozy cotton blend is lightweight and breathable.

What to consider when choosing men’s loungewear

Sets vs. individual pieces

Loungewear sets or basic pajama sets include a matching top and bottom. Warm weather sets consist of short-sleeve or sleeveless tops. More often than not, these sets have shorts for bottoms, though some sets have thin, lightweight pants.

Cold weather sets typically feature long-sleeve shirts and medium to heavyweight pants. Most of these sets are made with thick, heavyweight materials to keep wearers warm.

If you’re not interested in the pajama look, another option is to purchase loungewear pieces separately. Popular choices for loungewear tops include cotton blend t-shirts, undershirts, or comfortable workout shirts. As far as bottoms go, sweatpants, joggers, flannel pants, shorts, and track pants are preferred.

Material

The most popular materials for men’s loungewear include cotton, polyester, fleece, and flannel. Cotton remains the most popular material since it’s soft and breathable, but it’s prone to shrinking in the wash. Polyester holds up well to repeated washing. However, it’s not as breathable and may cause some wearers to sweat.

Fleece is incredibly soft and warm, though it can thin out and pill after repeated washing. Flannel is a cozy winter option for its warmth, though it may fade or shrink.

Satin and silk are popular options for men who prefer luxurious materials for loungewear. Silk is cool and lightweight, but it’s expensive and requires extra care for washing. Satin is buttery-smooth and more affordable than silk, but it snags easily.

Men’s loungewear features

Care

Generally speaking, loungewear is washer- and dryer-safe. With that said, it’s recommended to examine tags prior to washing to determine whether the loungewear piece has any special instructions for washing. Some loungewear made of cotton blends, for example, may require a cold water wash and tumble dry low.

Tagless designs

To keep wearers as comfortable as possible, many loungewear manufacturers have adopted tagless designs. Information is printed on the garments regarding manufacturer and care instructions instead of on a tag. One of the pitfalls of tagless design, however, is that the print disappears with repeated washing.

Adult onesies

With the rise in popularity of novelty loungewear, it comes as no surprise that adult onesies earn a spot as a favorite option. These fun head-to-toe getups are made with warm, cozy materials like flannel or fleece. Some styles have ribbed ankle hems, while others called “footie pajamas” have attached socks or booties.

Men’s loungewear price

Affordable loungewear for men costs $30 and below per piece, though there are some sets found in this range. Middle-of-the-road loungewear, which is generally well-made and holds up to wash and wear, costs $40-$80. Designer loungewear made with premium materials runs $100 and above.

Men’s loungewear FAQ

Q. Which is better — elastic or drawstring waistbands?

A. Elastic waistbands are popular for their slip-on, no-fuss flexible fit. However, elastic waistbands can deteriorate and overstretch over time. Drawstring waistbands offer a customized fit, though some wearers feel drawcords end up digging into their sides.

Q. What comes in a deluxe loungewear set?

A. Deluxe loungewear sets come with top and bottom pieces, as well as extra pieces that may include a robe, slippers, or towels. It’s also common for deluxe loungewear sets to be packaged in attractive boxes or bags for gifting.

Best men’s loungewear

Best of the best

Nautica Men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant

Our take: An excellent option if you’re searching for lightweight loungewear bottoms that will last through plenty of wear.

What we like: Soft, stretchy blend of cotton and polyester. Elastic drawstring waistband is flexible and comfortable. Designed with two spacious side pockets and a convenient button fly. Available in seven colors.

What we dislike: Despite being a blend, the pants may shrink in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Champion Jersey Jogger

Our take: Classic lightweight joggers whose relaxed fit makes them a popular option.

What we like: Versatile design means they can be worn for lounge, travel, or sporty wear. Soft, chafe-free waistband. Cuffs are flexible but won’t overstretch. Very affordable, so many men purchase more than one pair.

What we dislike: Jersey blend is much lighter than many wearers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iClosam Men’s Summer Pajama Set

Our take: Simple t-shirt and shorts set that’s suitable for warm weather wear.

What we like: Both pieces feature a relaxed fit that allows for full range of motion. Classic henley neck lays flat and has flat-lock seams. Made with a lightweight and breathable cotton blend. Soft and comfortable.

What we dislike: Runs small and is prone to shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

