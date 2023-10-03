Stock up on your favorite Halloween gear now

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s not too early to shop for your costume or turn your home into a haunted house. Walmart offers some of the best Halloween items and is rolling back the prices on many costumes, accessories, decorations and party essentials. We’ve rounded up the best Halloween offerings from Walmart of 2023.

Shop this article: Bleum Cade 4-Pack Halloween Pillow Covers, HomCom Tall Haunted Tree Outdoor Lighted Halloween Yard Inflatable and Vampiress Women’s Halloween Fancy-Dress Costume

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Creep Inside: Home Decorations

Way To Celebrate Halloween Moving Books Animated Halloween Decoration

These moving books are an excellent animated decoration and perfect for scaring guests as they walk by your bookcase. They’re motion-activated and feature clever and spooky author names and titles.

Liba Cardboard Holiday Cat House

This cat house features spooky Halloween-themed details and is perfect for your furry companion to play and rest. It also features a scratching board for exercising and playing, and the sturdy cardboard design makes it easy to set up.

Oshine Flameless Candles 9-Pack LED Lights

Create the right ambiance in your home this Halloween with these flameless candles. This set comes with nine LED lights wrapped in genuine paraffin wax, and the remote control has 10 functions for adjusting light shade and intensity.

Bleum Cade 4-Pack Halloween Pillow Covers

Wrap your pillows with these covers to add a Halloween touch to your home décor. They’re made from soft, high-quality fabric for a comfy feel and feature classic Halloween-themed phrases.

Husfou Halloween Decorations Table Runner

Whether you want to decorate a table for a party or keep your kitchen dining table in the spirit of things this Halloween, this tablecloth is an excellent cover. It’s lightweight with an anti-crease design, features spider webs and includes 3D bat wall stickers.

Haunt the Lawn: Outdoor Decorations

HomCom Tall Haunted Tree Outdoor Lighted Halloween Yard Inflatable

It’s a spooky inflatable outdoor decoration, but not so scary that it’ll frighten young children. This 7.5-foot tall haunted tree features an owl, a ghost and a smiling pumpkin to complete that vintage Halloween look.

Halloween Spider Decorations

Nothing gives some people goosebumps more than our favorite eight-legged arachnids, making these spider decorations a must-have for any Halloween party. This pack has six hairy spiders of different sizes, each with scary red eyes for added effect.

Netnew Bubble Machine

While not technically a Halloween decoration per se, this bubble machine can add a neat effect and is popular among young children. It creates bubbles of varying sizes and is perfect for youth Halloween parties.

HXXF Halloween Porch Decorations

This starter pack is excellent for those who want generic Halloween decorations for their porch. It includes two signs: “Trick or Treat” and “It’s October Witches,” both are covered with images of ghosts, spiders, bats, skulls and witches.

Husfou Halloween Window Clings and Wall Decorations

Those looking to create a morbid ambiance when decorating this Halloween will not be disappointed with this 108-piece set of window clings and wall decorations. It includes bloody prints, splatters and drops with an adhesive that sticks easily to most surfaces.

Way to Celebrate Halloween Airblown Inflatable Towering Ghost

This 12-foot inflatable is excellent for making a statement in your neighborhood as one of the best-decorated homes. You can set it up in your yard, and the energy-efficient LED lighting adds a nice touch during the evening.

Scary Styles: Costumes

Vampiress Women’s Halloween Fancy-Dress Costume

Those looking for a traditional Halloween costume will love this vampiress outfit. It’s made from a soft blend of fabrics and features a corset-style bodice for a graceful look.

Fun World Ghost Face Adult Costume

Made popular by the famous Scream movie franchise, which saw the release of its sixth installment earlier this year, this Ghost Face outfit is a classic Halloween outfit.

Disguise Women’s Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Deluxe Costume

This costume captures the essence of Elsa, one of Disney’s most beloved princesses. It offers a comfortable fit and features accents from Elsa’s stunning dress, as seen in the original Frozen film.

Vibrant Life Halloween Dog Costume and Cat Costume: Hotdog

Your pets can join the Halloween fun this year with these humorous hot dog outfits. Thanks to a hook-and-loop closure, they’re easy to put on, and the shiny metallic fabric offers a premium look.

Girls Megan Costume Dress Long Sleeve Bowknot Halloween Outfit

This outfit is inspired by the 2023 horror-comedy film Megan and is excellent for kids looking to wear a modern costume this Halloween. It’s a knee-length dress and is suitable for kids ages 4-12.

Spooktacular Creations 16 Pcs Halloween Family Makeup Kit

If you want to go all in with your Halloween costume this year, you’ll need makeup and accessories to complete your outfit. This 16-piece kit is perfect for all kinds of costumes, including zombies, vampires, Day of the Dead and more.

Spooktacular Creations 26 Pcs Halloween Family Makeup Kit

This 26-piece makeup kit is excellent for anyone who wants to show off their Halloween spirit. It comes with traditional face paint and other makeup accessories, including tooth wax, zombie ooze, fake blood and skin wax.

Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Costume Unicorn

Those who want to ditch the scary outfits this year will love this inflatable unicorn costume. It has a traditional white body design with colorful hair and whimsical details for an enchanting look.

InSpirit Halloween Women’s Rollerblade Barbie Costume

Thanks to the release of the Barbie movie earlier this year, Barbie costumes have never been more popular. This costume captures the essence of Barbie and features workout accessories and stylish pink rollerblades.

Halloween Party Monster Bash Must-Haves

Funko Games: Disney Haunted Mansion Call of the Spirits Game

Board game lovers looking for a spooky game will love this Call of the Spirits game inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. You can play with up to five other people, and it’s suitable for ages eight and up.

Great Value Spooky Halloween Candy Decorating Kit

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you can top cakes and other pastries with this Halloween candy decorating set. It includes red and black spider sprinkles, tombstone candies with “RIP,” and other Halloween-themed sweets.

Blue Panda 144-Piece Halloween Party Supplies

If you need supplies for a Halloween party, you and your guests will appreciate these Halloween-themed cups, cutlery and plates.

Halloween Treat Bags

These Halloween treat bags are perfect for storing a handful of treats, making them perfect for children’s Halloween parties. The bags have six unique designs and have handle holes at the top.

Halloween Party Tombstone Graveyard Cupcake Picks

These non-edible food decorations will add some flair to your Halloween party pastries this year. This pack includes 12 grabbing hands picks and 12 tombstone picks.

Big Dot of Happiness Halloween Party Photo Booth Props Kit

If you’re thinking of setting up a photo booth for your Halloween party, stock up on these props to liven things up for your guests. They’re easy to assemble, and each piece has a unique design.

Pillsbury Funfetti

Every Halloween gathering needs tasty treats, making this cake mix a must-have if you want to bake sweets for your guests. It has a moist texture with crushed candy and is easy to use to make cakes and cupcakes.

Sattulke 4 Styles Halloween Goody Bags

These reusable trick-or-treat bags are made of soft velvet and are suitable for children of all ages. They aren’t too big that they drag on the floor but are large enough to fit healthy handfuls of Halloween candy.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.