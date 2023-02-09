Which Valentine’s gifts for teens are best?

While Valentine’s Day is known for being a holiday for sweethearts, it’s really designed to celebrate and acknowledge anyone you love, including friends, spouses or children. Whether in high school or college, teenagers love taking part in this sweet holiday.

If you’re looking for the best Valentine’s gift ideas to show your teenager you care, there are a ton of options in every category. However, the Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones is a versatile gift for any teen, making it a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s gift for teens

Tips on giving the best Valentine’s gift for teens

Make a list of their interests and hobbies. Before buying a gift, make a list of the teen’s hobbies and interests and find a gift based on that list. For example, if they love reading, a Kindle, reading light or a book they’ve talked about would make an excellent gift.

Valentine’s gift ideas for teens

Food and drink: Favorite food, special dessert or fancy beverage

Favorite food, special dessert or fancy beverage Self-care: Lotion, bath salts or candles

Lotion, bath salts or candles Wearables: Robe or fuzzy slippers

Robe or fuzzy slippers Beauty: Makeup, mirror or hair care

Makeup, mirror or hair care Jewelry

Music, movies or books

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s gift for teens

Size

It’s important to think about the size of a gift when buying it for a teenager. If you get them a large gift, it might not fit in their small bedroom at home or their dorm room.

Accessories

Teens likely have limited resources, so consider buying all accessories that go along with your gift. For example, if you get them a Polaroid camera, it’s considerate to include the film needed to use the camera. You might also consider whether an item requires batteries.

DIY

Whether you can’t afford an expensive store-bought gift or just want the gift to seem more personal, DIY gifts are a great option and one that you know will be unique.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s gift for teens

Valentine’s gifts for teens can be big or small, ranging from $5-$300. However, the average person spends $50-$100 on Valentine’s gifts.

Valentine’s gift for teens FAQ

Do Valentine’s Day gifts need to be heart-shaped?

A. While heart-shaped gifts that are red or pink may seem more festive, no rule says a gift needs to have hearts or be a specific color. However, there’s also nothing wrong with choosing a gift with hearts on it. Choose any gift you think the recipient will love the most.

Can I celebrate Valentine’s Day if I don’t have a significant other?

A. Yes. Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate friends, family and any loved ones in your life. You don’t need to have a significant other to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

What’s the best Valentine’s gift for teens to buy?

Top Valentine’s gift for teens

Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

What you need to know: Teens can have fun with this smartphone photo printer that prints snapshots directly from your phone or from social media.

What you’ll love: The pictures are printed on 2- by 3-inch sheets that are smudge-proof, tear-proof, water-resistant and feature a peel-and-stick back that adheres to almost any surface. The printer is small enough to carry in a bag or purse.

What you should consider: The photo sheets for the printer are costly and may need to be bought frequently, depending on how often they’re used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s gift for teens for the money

Dash Multi Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

What you need to know: Whether they live at home, in a dorm room or an apartment, this mini waffle maker is the perfect appliance for any teenager who wants to easily make waffles, hash browns, cookies and more.

What you’ll love: This versatile waffle maker can do more than just cook up waffles, making it a good choice for any teenager learning to cook. It’s also small enough for compact kitchens or to take on the go.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that either the top or bottom half stops working after using it for a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bucky Heartwarmer Hot and Cold Therapy Pad

What you need to know: Not only is this therapy pad adorable, it can also be heated and cooled to provide instant relief to any part of the body.

What you’ll love: This therapy pad is small enough to take on the go or stow away when not in use but big enough for individual body parts. Just stick it in the microwave for heat or the freezer for cold relief.

What you should consider: It can produce an odor after using it in the microwave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

