Heels and jeans go together like the sun and sand — maybe even better, depending on whom you ask. While it’s a hard look to get wrong, some style combination elevate the aesthetic by highlighting your heels and jeans in the best way possible.

For example, if you find showstopping metallic heels with exquisite detailing, you’ll want to pair them with ankle jeans that won’t hide them behind a floor-length hemline. There are also six other go-to options for you to consider.

In this article: Fereshte Ankle Strap Platform High Heels, Lee Women’s Relaxed Fit Jeans and Athlefit Lug Sole Chelsea Boots.

Types of heels to consider

While the list of styles grows each season, eight basic heel silhouettes exist.

Stilettos: These have a rail-thin heel 2 inches or longer and an overall sleek look.

Pumps : These have a heel 1 inch or higher, with an average width.

: These have a heel 1 inch or higher, with an average width. Block heels : These have a wide heel of any height.

: These have a wide heel of any height. Platform : These can have a thin or average heel width as long as the toe box rests on a platform.

: These can have a thin or average heel width as long as the toe box rests on a platform. Wedges : These have a solid platform that tapers toward the toe box.

: These have a solid platform that tapers toward the toe box. Ankle boots : These can have any heel height as long as the boot’s shaft lands at or around the ankle.

: These can have any heel height as long as the boot’s shaft lands at or around the ankle. Lug boots : These heavy boots have thick outsoles with short or long heels.

: These heavy boots have thick outsoles with short or long heels. Knee-high boots: These fitted boots can boast any heel height and land at or around the knee.

Types of jeans to consider

There are eight primary denim silhouettes to consider as you shop for your heels and jeans.

Straight-leg: These hug the waist and hips, and they fall straight from the low hip to the hemline.

These hug the waist and hips, and they fall straight from the low hip to the hemline. Boot cut : These have a close fit from the waist to the knee and gently flare to the hemline.

: These have a close fit from the waist to the knee and gently flare to the hemline. Wide-leg : These are fitted at the waist and flare from the low hip to the hemline.

: These are fitted at the waist and flare from the low hip to the hemline. Skinny : These hug the body from the waist to the hemline.

: These hug the body from the waist to the hemline. Boyfriend : These are loose from the waistband to the hemline.

: These are loose from the waistband to the hemline. Mom : These have a high, tapered waist with a loose fit, roomy legs and a tapered ankle.

: These have a high, tapered waist with a loose fit, roomy legs and a tapered ankle. Capris : These can sport any shape but have a hemline that lands at the shin.

: These can sport any shape but have a hemline that lands at the shin. Ankle: These can have any silhouette, but the hemline falls at the ankle.

Which heels and jeans pair well?

Suggestions can help you highlight the silhouette created by your jeans and show off your heels, but it’s hard to strike a sour note with any combination of trendy heels and jeans. Ultimately, it’s best to go with the pieces you see yourself wearing the most.

Nevertheless, there are seven classic pairings to consider as you shop for heels and jeans.

Knee-high boots with skinny jeans: These elevate the form-fitting silhouette of the jeans and look fantastic with heels of any height.

These elevate the form-fitting silhouette of the jeans and look fantastic with heels of any height. Stilettos with ankle jeans: These let you show off the details on your heels and work well with capris or pumps.

These let you show off the details on your heels and work well with capris or pumps. Platforms with wide-leg jeans: The draping hemline masks the height of your heels and elongates your legs.

The draping hemline masks the height of your heels and elongates your legs. Wedges with capris: These give you a casual, effortless vibe and look especially great with espadrilles.

These give you a casual, effortless vibe and look especially great with espadrilles. Lug boots and straight-leg jeans: These heavy boots don’t get lost in the straight-leg style’s loose hemline and create a balanced shape. The jeans also look great with chunky heels.

These heavy boots don’t get lost in the straight-leg style’s loose hemline and create a balanced shape. The jeans also look great with chunky heels. Ankle boots and boot cut jeans: These work particularly well with a boot that boasts a pointed toe to elongate the legs.

These work particularly well with a boot that boasts a pointed toe to elongate the legs. Block heel and boyfriend jeans: These heavy heels balance out the weightiness of the denim, and they look even better when juxtaposed against an ultra-feminine finish.

What are the best trendy heels and jeans to buy?

Fereshte Ankle Strap Platform High Heels

These leg-elongating pumps are 5.5 inches high with a 1.57-inch platform and a sexy ankle strap to keep them securely on your feet. They come in 13 varieties and sizes 5.5 to 11.5.

Sold by Amazon

Lee Women’s Relaxed Fit Jeans

These are midrise, have a zipper closure and are full-length with a slight taper at the hemline. They come in 25 washes and sizes 2 to 20, with short and long inseams, to serve various trendy heels and jeans combinations.

Sold by Amazon

Athlefit Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

These slip-on boots land at the ankle and have a 2.3-inch heel, a thick rubber outsole and enhanced traction bottoms. They come in six colors and sizes 5.5 to 11.

Sold by Amazon

Clarks Adriel Viola Ortholite High Heel Pumps

These leather pumps have a half-inch platform, a heel height of 3.25 inches and cushioned footbeds that run the shoes’ length to distribute each step’s impact better. They come in sizes 5 to 12 and five varieties to help you find your perfect heels and jeans look.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Paige Sarah Vintage High-Rise Jeans

These straight-leg jeans have a button closure with a high waist that shows off your curves and a 26-inch inseam that lands at the ankle. They are made with 2% elastane and have a soft vintage finish for a laid-back heels and jeans aesthetic.

Sold by Amazon

Adams Skippy Pumps With Chunky Heels

These round-toe pumps have a soft footbed with a 3.5-inch heel and a strap at the ankle for a secure fit. They come in 13 hues (with shiny, matte and metallic finishes) and sizes 5.5 to 11.

Sold by Amazon

Frye Carson Piping Tall Boots

These antiqued leather boots land at the knee with a 15-inch shaft, have an inside zipper closure and feature a 1.75-inch heel. They come in seven finishes and sizes 5.5 to 11.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

These 7 For All Mankind High Waist Cropped Straight Jeans are excellent if you’re looking for a figure-flattering silhouette with added stretch, for a comfortable fit from the first time you put them on.

The Wrangler High Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jeans land at the ankle and come in nine washes and sizes 0 to 24.

If you want a comfortable, full-length fit, the Lee Women’s Flex Motion Regular Fit Boot Cut Jeans are a fantastic midrise option with a flexible waistband and 1% elastane. They come in six washes and sizes 4 to 18.



