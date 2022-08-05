Which Under Armour men’s shorts are best?

No matter what activity or adventure you have planned, Under Armour men’s shorts were designed to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. Some styles resist stains, block the sun and repel water with lightweight and breathable fabrics.

If you are looking for a pair of well-ventilated and moisture-wicking shorts with built-in briefs for coverage and comfort, the Under Armour Men’s Speedpocket 7-Inch Shorts are the best.

What to know before you buy Under Armour men’s shorts

Types of Under Armour men’s shorts

Under Armour men’s shorts are durable enough to withstand your most rigorous activities and comfortable enough to double as your favorite loungewear. They’re made for several sports.

Basketball shorts : This design has ventilating mesh and sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry.

: This design has ventilating mesh and sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry. Running shorts : These are typically constructed with ultra-lightweight, stretch-woven fabrics with added ventilation at the sides to keep you cool.

: These are typically constructed with ultra-lightweight, stretch-woven fabrics with added ventilation at the sides to keep you cool. Golfing shorts : This style looks similar to traditional khakis, but they are breathable, lightweight, moisture-wicking and have added stretch for comfort.

: This style looks similar to traditional khakis, but they are breathable, lightweight, moisture-wicking and have added stretch for comfort. Training shorts : These are made with lightweight stretch-woven fabric that pulls sweat from your body to keep you comfortable and dry so you can squat, lunge and move with ease.

: These are made with lightweight stretch-woven fabric that pulls sweat from your body to keep you comfortable and dry so you can squat, lunge and move with ease. Fishing shorts: These shorts look like a standard cargo design but block the sun, water and stains. They are also a flexible and breathable design made for comfort.

Men’s shorts inseams

You can determine your shorts’ inseam by laying them down on a flat surface, then measuring from the center of the crotch to the bottom of the hemline.

Ultra-short : At 4 inches or less, these shorts land high on your thigh and are ideal for running.

: At 4 inches or less, these shorts land high on your thigh and are ideal for running. Short : Typically from 4.5-6.5 inches, these shorts sit high to mid-thigh and are ideal for running, tactical workouts and soccer.

: Typically from 4.5-6.5 inches, these shorts sit high to mid-thigh and are ideal for running, tactical workouts and soccer. Mid-length : Usually 7-10.5 inches this versatile hemline hits you mid to low thigh, which is appropriate at the golf course, gym and beyond.

: Usually 7-10.5 inches this versatile hemline hits you mid to low thigh, which is appropriate at the golf course, gym and beyond. Long: At 11 inches or longer, these shorts rest just above the knee or below it, and they are ideal for golfing, basketball or leisurewear.

Many professional stylists suggest that the best length for men’s shorts is around 2 inches above the knee. But don’t let that advice overshadow your preferences and the activities you plan to perform while wearing them. For example, running shorts are usually shorter than golfing shorts.

What to look for in quality Under Armour men’s shorts

Lining

While not all Under Armour men’s shorts come with liners, they provide many benefits, including added support, much-needed coverage and moisture control. They are also far less apt to ride or bunch up than a separate pair of briefs.

Pockets

Whether they are hidden in the band, at your hips or on your backside, pockets can be a game changer for your shorts. Pockets simplify your routine by letting you carry your essentials while out and about and reduce the risk of lost items.

Compression

Adding compression to your shorts can reduce the risk of chafing, provide more coverage and give you much-needed support. Many also suggest that compression helps muscles recover faster after a rigorous workout.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour men’s shorts?

If you don’t mind getting basic unlined shorts, you can score a pair for $16-$25. However, lined shorts typically cost between $30-$70, depending on their style and features.

Under Armour men’s shorts FAQ

What is the best way to wash your Under Armour shorts?

A. To make them last, wash them in cold water with like colors and either tumble dry them on low or hang them to dry.

What are the best briefs to wear under unlined shorts?

A. Consider going with a pair of Under Armour briefs that retain your shorts’ moisture-wicking properties.

What are the best Under Armour men’s shorts to buy?

Top Under Armour men’s shorts

Under Armour Men’s Speedpocket 7-Inch Shorts

What you need to know: These lightweight shorts have added ventilation to keep you cool during your most challenging workouts.

What you’ll love: The built-in brief provides coverage and support. The sides have laser perforations to keep the air flowing with every step. They are stretchy and lightweight, so they move with you. They also have a phone pocket in the waistband, so it doesn’t bounce around.

What you should consider: These shorts do not have compression, which some might want or need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Under Armour men’s shorts for the money

Under Armour Men’s Launch Stretch Woven 7-Inch 2-in-1 Shorts

What you need to know: These mid-length shorts are the ultimate high-activity shorts with added support, coverage and breathability.

What you’ll love: The outer shorts are made from a stretchy, lightweight material layered over compression shorts. The right pocket is lined with mesh to keep your phone from bouncing around while you run, and the inseam is 7 inches long.

What you should consider: Some might prefer shorts with a regular lining instead of a two-in-one design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Men’s Fish Hunter Shorts 2.0

What you need to know: These shorts keep you comfortable and dry without sacrificing style.

What you’ll love: These mid-length shorts have a 10-inch inseam and a lightweight, breathable design that dries quickly. They are also water-repellant and have the right amount of stretch, even in the waistband, for all-day comfort.

What you should consider: These do not have a liner, which might not work for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

