Which Nike leggings are best?

If you’re looking for quality leggings from a reputable brand, Nike leggings should be near the top of your list. However, Nike makes a wide range of leggings for athletic use and everyday wear, so choosing the right ones takes some research.

It’s essential to pick leggings that will fit your requirements, whatever they may be. Nike Dri-FIT Team One Leggings are an excellent option for anyone who wants a decent pair of athletic leggings.

What to know before you buy Nike leggings

Athletic leggings vs. casual leggings

Athletic leggings, or yoga pants, are leggings designed for exercising in. Compared to other leggings, they’re more durable and stretchier to allow for optimal performance and flexibility. Casual leggings are for day-to-day wear, either out and about or at home as loungewear. They don’t need to be as durable as athletic leggings, so they’re usually thinner and softer. While Nike mainly focuses on its athletic leggings, it also sells casual leggings.

Materials

Materials are one of the key differences between athletic and casual leggings. Athletic leggings are blends of synthetic fabrics that are quick-drying and can wick moisture away from the skin. This keeps wearers more comfortable when exercising hard.

Casual leggings are usually a blend of cotton and Spandex or other stretch materials. While cotton is comfortable and breathable for average wear, it absorbs moisture and takes a while to dry, so it’s not the best fabric for sweating.

Size

It’s crucial to find the right size to avoid your leggings slipping down or feeling uncomfortably tight. Leggings aren’t given regular dress sizes. Instead, they’re sized in small, medium, large and so on. It can be tough to know which size to opt for, so check the sizing chart and take waist and hip measurements, if necessary. While Nike’s sizing isn’t completely inclusive, it offers some extended and plus sizes.

What to look for in quality Nike leggings

Squat test

The squat test is a name colloquially given to a test to see whether leggings will remain opaque even when stretched as far as they’ll go. If leggings don’t appear see-through when you’re in a full squat, you can assume they look opaque the rest of the time.

Logo

All leggings made by Nike have a Nike logo somewhere on them. While some feature just a subtle Nike tick, others have larger logos or have “Nike” written on them in large lettering. Some people like low-key branding, and others like the look of large graphic logos. It’s up to you which you’d prefer.

Length

In addition to standard full-length leggings, you can also find shorter ones. These can be cropped just above the ankle, to mid-calf or a three-quarter length.

Pockets

Some leggings made by Nike feature hidden pockets in the waistband and are often zippered to keep items secure. These are useful for holding small essentials, such as keys and a phone, while you’re exercising.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike leggings

Nike’s offerings are pricier than some brands but cost less than other high-end leggings. Expect to pay $30-$80 for a pair. Athletic versions generally cost more than casual loungewear leggings, especially those made from the most advanced materials.

Nike leggings FAQ

What are leggings used for?

A. Leggings can be activewear, streetwear or loungewear. When used as activewear, you can wear leggings for all kinds of exercise and sporting activities, such as gym sessions, yoga, martial arts, running or soccer. They’re stretchy and give wearers a full range of motion, which is why they’re so versatile.

Of course, you don’t have to wear them just for exercise. Since they’re so comfortable, many folks simply wear them around the house to relax in or wear them out and about.

Is it OK to wear leggings as pants?

A. If you want to wear leggings as pants, you absolutely should. Leggings are often worn as workout pants without anything over the top, so there’s no reason they can’t also be streetwear on their own.

One of the great things about leggings is their versatility, so while you can wear them as pants, you can also layer them under skirts, shorts and dresses instead of pantyhose if you prefer.

What are the best Nike leggings to buy?

Top Nike leggings

Nike Dri-FIT Team One Leggings

What you need to know: Thanks to their moisture-wicking material, they’re excellent for exercising in.

What you’ll love: These leggings pass the squat test, so there’s no need to worry about them turning see-through when stretched. The extra-wide waistband houses two hidden pockets, one large enough to hold a phone.

What you should consider: Double-check the sizing before you buy because they will slide down if too large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike leggings for the money

Nike Fast Crop Leggings

What you need to know: These affordable cropped leggings have mesh panels for extra breathability.

What you’ll love: If you often find yourself too hot in full-length leggings, these are a great choice. They have hidden waistband pockets, including a large zippered pocket. They fit nicely and stretch well for a full range of motion.

What you should consider: The fabric’s finish is too shiny for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Victory Training Capris

What you need to know: With cooling Nike Pro fabric and mesh panels, these leggings keep you cool while exercising.

What you’ll love: Despite feeling soft and lightweight, they aren’t at all see-through and pass the squat test. They’re just as comfortable for lounging at home as for exercising. You can choose from several colors and cropped or full-length styles.

What you should consider: Some buyers thought the material was a little too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

