Which Ingrem gaming chair is best?

Serious gamers like to invest in creating a well-rounded setup for their gaming. For those wanting to move beyond a standard gaming setup, Ingrem gaming chairs create gaming workstations that replace the outdated gaming chair, monitor and desk configuration. Not only do they look futuristic, but Ingrem optimizes them for people who spend a long time gaming or staring at a computer screen. They are full of exciting features and have an ergonomic design for maximized comfort.

The Ingrem OrionX is one of Ingrem’s best available workstations. It has an abundance of features and a zero-gravity design, which improves circulation and removes pressure on the spinal column.

What to know before you buy an Ingrem gaming chair

Space

Since you need plenty of things to game for long periods, it isn’t surprising that these workstations take up a lot of space. They also generally weigh over 200 kilograms, so moving them around isn’t usually an option. Technically, Ingrem makes gaming workstations or all-in-one gaming chairs. These include a desk, chair and monitor.

Benefits of a gaming workstation

Newer gaming chairs like Ingrem’s workstations are unique, and many people wonder what the benefits are compared to a classic setup. Gaming workstations are intended for hardcore gamers and people who spend most of their time on computers, even outside work hours.

You can personalize these chairs in more ways than a classic office chair, and they arguably save space by replacing your current desk, monitor and chair. The ergonomic seat allows you to sit correctly, putting less strain on your body. Finally, they have a lot of features like charging stations and cup holders.

Extended shipping time

Ingrem designs and manufactures these gaming chairs in China, and it takes between one to two months for them to arrive after purchase. If you have any concerns about the shipping process or times, message Ingrem’s customer service. Many customers report that Ingrem’s customer service is responsive and does a great job at handling inquiries.

What to look for in a quality Ingrem gaming chair

Color and aesthetics

Part of the appeal in using a gaming workstation is the slick, sci-fi design. Most of Ingrem’s chairs come in various color options, from standard black to bright pink. Some of their best-selling chairs have more styles to appeal to a wider demographic.

Due to the size and price of these workstations, pick a color, size and appearance that matches the rest of your decor. Also, take time to measure your space so that you find a gaming chair that isn’t too big for your room.

Additional features

Ingrem started creating gaming workstations in 2013, and they have improved their design considerably in just a decade. Make sure your prospective gaming chair comes with the features you need for the perfect gaming setup. Here are some of the most popular additional features:

Zero gravity chairs

LEDs or RGBs lighting

Genuine leather

Plenty of space for a cupholder and keyboard

Manual and automatic controls

USB charging station or wireless charging

How much you can expect to spend on an Ingrem gaming chair

Ingrem gaming chairs are relatively expensive and cost between $5,000-$13,000 dollars. Although this is a sizable investment, it’s well worth it if you game or work in front of computer screens for several hours on end.

Ingrem gaming chair FAQ

Why are gaming workstations so expensive?

A. Gaming workstations are relatively new, so there aren’t many companies making them. Furthermore, most people don’t know about workstations yet, so they serve a niche market. They will likely be expensive for years to come. But if they become more widespread, the costs will start to become more consumer-friendly.

Can I sleep in my Ingrem gaming chair?

A. While you could take a nap in it, a gaming chair will only recline, not allow you to lie down fully. Spending some time away from the chair and the screen is also essential. Taking time to get some exercise and sleeping on a real bed will keep you feeling fresh for your next work or gaming session.

What are the best Ingrem gaming chairs to buy?

Top Ingrem gaming chair

Ingrem OrionX

What you need to know: This fully equipped zero-gravity gaming chair is perfect for gamers and people who work on their computers all day.

What you’ll love: It comes with a fully adjustable racing chair and leg rests with calf adjustments. There are wireless charging options built into the workstation as well as LED and RGB lighting on the bottom and top of the chair.

What you should consider: This is one of Ingrem’s pricier gaming chairs, so it may require a larger investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ingrem gaming chair for money

Ingrem-T7 Coding Pod Gaming Chair

What you need to know: The Coding Pod is specifically designed for long-time computer use and comes with a zero gravity chair with reclining options.

What you’ll love: Use the one-key control scheme to quickly find the most comfortable position. The monitor and leg rests are well-positioned and don’t need much adjustment.

What you should consider: There are no color options for this chair, though the red and black color scheme looks great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ingrem Gaming Pod 1.0

What you need to know: If you want an ergonomic gaming workstation with a fully adjustable chair, this sizable desk is a great option.

What you’ll love: There are tons of color options, and the desk comes with a cupholder and a keyboard pad. It has LED lighting on the top of the chair for better visibility.

What you should consider: This chair lacks some features found in the OrionX, such as wireless charging and extra lighting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

