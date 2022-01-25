Which Fresh moisturizers are best?

If your skin is healthy, it has plenty of natural hydration to keep it glowing, soft and firm, but sometimes your lifestyle and environment can conspire against the appearance of your skin in the form of a poor diet, harsh cleansers, cigarette smoke, sun exposure and air pollution.

That’s where a Fresh face moisturizer comes into play. Choosing and applying a good Fresh face moisturizer is one of the most crucial steps in your skin care routine. The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer visibly boosts the appearance and feel of your skin with natural ingredients.

What to know before you buy a Fresh moisturizer

Type of moisturizer

The most common kinds of face moisturizers include creams, night creams, lotions, gels, serums and sprays.

Spray: A facial spray shouldn't be your only moisturizer, but this water-based product can help add moisture to your skin during the day.

Serum: Some serums are silicone-based, while others are water- or oil-based. All serums are lightweight products that add moisture and other benefits to your complexion.

Gel: Gels are light, water-based moisturizers that work well on combination or oily skin.

Lotion: Lotions are lightweight moisturizers that work well on combination or oily skin, since they aren't greasy or heavy and absorb quickly.

Cream: Creams are the most common kind of moisturizer and work best on dry skin. They're thicker than lotions but absorb well.

Night cream: Night creams are heavy, thick moisturizers that work well on aging and dry skin.

Skin type

There are different skin types, including dry, combination or normal, oily and sensitive, and you should match your moisturizer to your skin type.

Dry: Dry skin is typically itchy and tight, often looks ashy or dull, can have flaky patches and shows wrinkles and fine lines sooner than other types. Use a lotion or cream moisturizer with jojoba oil, glycerin, dimethicone, lanolin, urea, lactic acid, ceramides, shea butter or coconut oil.

Normal or combination: Normal skin is balanced and not too tight, dry, shiny or oily. Keep your skin looking its best with a gel, lotion, serum or cream with a light texture and skin-pampering ingredients, such as silicones, plant oils or hyaluronic acid.

Oily: Oily skin can benefit from some additional moisture, but use a lightweight moisturizer formula such as a serum, gel or lotion to prevent any breakouts, clogged pores or excessive shine.

Sensitive: Sensitive skin easily becomes flaky, inflamed or red when exposed to irritating ingredients. Use a moisturizer with no alcohol, alpha hydroxy acids, retinol or fragrance, and search for gentle ingredients, such as aloe vera, vitamin E and coenzyme Q10.

How to apply

Wash your hands and face. Always wash your hands before you apply any kind of skin care product to your face or body. Freshly wash your face as well, and make sure it's slightly damp before you apply your moisturizer. Apply your toner before moisturizing your face, if you use a toner as well.

Don't go overboard. Simply dab a pea-size to quarter-size amount of moisturizer onto your face.

Start at your forehead. Begin in the middle of your forehead, then gently stroke the face moisturizer toward your temples, then apply it down and around your eyes.

Use circular motions. Use circular motions to gently smooth the face moisturizer over your cheeks, then tap the product along your chin, upper lip and nose, as well as your neck.

Let the product absorb. Let your moisturizer absorb for a couple of minutes before applying foundation or sunscreen.

What to look for in a quality Fresh moisturizer

Emollients

Emollients are moisturizer ingredients that help fill in the gaps between your skin cells, which soothes flaky and itchy skin. The most common emollients are mineral oil, petroleum and lanolin.

Occlusives

Occlusives are another group of moisturizer ingredients that form a barrier on the external layer of your skin to keep moisture from evaporating from your skin cells. These heavy and thick ingredients include oils, paraffin, beeswax and silicone.

Humectants

Humectants are another ingredient group that draws moisture from the air and delivers it into your skin cells. The most common humectants are alpha hydroxy acid, urea, lactic acid, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fresh moisturizer

Fresh moisturizers range in price from about $25-$70, depending on the ingredients, features and formula of the moisturizer.

Fresh moisturizer FAQ

If you use multiple skin care products, including moisturizer, is there a certain order in which to apply the products?

A. Apply skin care products in order of thickness or heaviness as a general rule, leaving your sunscreen for last. First, wash your face and apply toner if needed, then apply a lightweight serum and a thick moisturizer. Finally, apply a sunscreen if there isn’t already SPF included in your foundation or moisturizer.

Are there face moisturizers if I live a green lifestyle and like to avoid synthetic ingredients?

A. Yes, absolutely. There are many all-natural face moisturizers available, including vegan formulas. These moisturizers typically include aloe vera as the base, as well as various plant oils and herbal ingredients for extra moisturizing power.

What’s the best Fresh moisturizer to buy?

Top Fresh moisturizer

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer

What you need to know: This lightweight moisturizer visibly boosts the appearance and feel of your skin with natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: This cream absorbs quickly, improves the appearance of fine lines and offers your skin a natural-looking glow. The product also includes natural ingredients that include lotus flower extract to moisturize and boost the look of your skin.

What you should consider: This product might not be moisturizing enough for very mature or dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Fresh moisturizer for the money

Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate

What you need to know: This effective eye cream can be used both at night and during the day to help solve common problems around the eyes.

What you’ll love: This cream works well under makeup, improves the appearance of dark circles, helps smooth the look of fine lines and depuffs under the eyes. A little goes a long way, and the black tea complex fights free radicals and firms the skin.

What you should consider: This product is meant for dry or mature skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

What you need to know: This face oil works well with several skin types to balance your moisture levels.

What you’ll love: This product includes seaberry oil, an oil that’s high in antioxidants, as well as camellia seed and cranberry oils to improve elasticity and moisturize the skin. The face oil is very moisturizing without being overly oily, banishes dry patches and balances the oil and moisture of the skin.

What you should consider: This face oil comes with a strong scent that some customers don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

