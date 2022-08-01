Which Duralex glasses are best?

Established in 1945, Duralex is a French manufacturer of tempered glassware that’s capable of handling extreme temperatures without breaking. It was acquired in 2021 by International Cookware, creator of the internationally renowned Pyrex glassware and kitchenware.

Duralex produces many types of glasses, but its most popular ones are the Gigogne glass and the Picardie tumbler. The best Duralex glasses are those in the Duralex Picardie 18-Piece Clear Tempered Glass Drinkware and Tumbler Cup Set.

What to know before you buy Duralex glasses

Benefits of choosing Duralex

Here are the key benefits of using Duralex glasses and kitchenware:

Made from tempered glass: Duralex uses tempered glass in its kitchenware. The process of creating these items results in much more durable, higher-quality glassware than what most brands produce.

Duralex uses tempered glass in its kitchenware. The process of creating these items results in much more durable, higher-quality glassware than what most brands produce. Resistant to impact: These glasses are also impact-resistant, meaning they don’t break or chip easily when dropped.

These glasses are also impact-resistant, meaning they don’t break or chip easily when dropped. Resistant to thermal shock: They’re capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -4 to 212 degrees without shattering or cracking. They can even be moved directly from the freezer to the microwave without damaging them.

They’re capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -4 to 212 degrees without shattering or cracking. They can even be moved directly from the freezer to the microwave without damaging them. More hygienic and easy to clean: The glasses are nonporous, meaning they don’t absorb odors or liquids. This makes them more hygienic. They’re also dishwasher-safe, meaning they’re easy to clean.

The glasses are nonporous, meaning they don’t absorb odors or liquids. This makes them more hygienic. They’re also dishwasher-safe, meaning they’re easy to clean. Safer to use: Although they’re designed not to break easily, even Duralex glasses can shatter in extreme situations, such as when exposed to a strong shock. Unlike other glassware, they break into tiny pieces that are safer to clean up without worrying about cutting the skin.

Although they’re designed not to break easily, even Duralex glasses can shatter in extreme situations, such as when exposed to a strong shock. Unlike other glassware, they break into tiny pieces that are safer to clean up without worrying about cutting the skin. Easy to organize and store: Most Duralex kitchenware, including its glasses, are stackable, which is great for those with limited kitchen space.

Occasion

Duralex glasses have a classic, elegant design that makes them suitable for nearly any reason or occasion. They’re great for everyday use at home, as well as for entertaining guests. Plus, since they’re durable, they’re ideal for indoor or outdoor use, such as when hosting a backyard party. The colored glasses also have a more festive appearance, making them perfect for events such as:

Graduation parties

Birthdays

Holidays

Outdoor barbecues or grill sessions

Other Duralex kitchenware

Besides glass mugs and tumblers, Duralex also produces:

Round and square storage solutions such as stackable bowls with lids

such as stackable bowls with lids Roasters and ramekins for baking

ramekins for baking Complete dinnerware sets for any occasion

What to look for in quality Duralex glasses

Drinkware lines

When it comes to drinkware, Duralex has 18 lines, including:

Amalfi: These are stylish, practical and comfortable to hold.

These are stylish, practical and comfortable to hold. Bistro: Semi-casual glasses that have a casual dining aesthetic and are great for anything from juice to wine.

Semi-casual glasses that have a casual dining aesthetic and are great for anything from juice to wine. Hexagon: Small tumblers with hexagonal patterns at the base.

Small tumblers with hexagonal patterns at the base. Picardie: Colored, opaque, frosted or clear tumblers.

Colored, opaque, frosted or clear tumblers. Spirale: Glasses with a unique spiral pattern.

Glasses with a unique spiral pattern. Wave: Clear tumblers with a textured wavelike pattern on the outside.

Clear tumblers with a textured wavelike pattern on the outside. Jazz: Lowball and highball tumblers with a vintage style and vertical ribs.

Color

Most Duralex glassware is transparent, but not all. Other options include frosted, green, red, blue, yellow, pink/purple, brown and matte black.

Many of the glasses for children are colored and have a more festive look. The more formal or semiformal glasses are usually clear or frosted.

Count

All Duralex tumblers and mugs are sold in sets. Most come with either four or six matching glasses. The same goes for the brand’s bowls, ramekins and storage containers. If you’re getting Duralex dinnerware, expect to find six- to 12-piece sets. These include dinner plates, dinner bowls and tumblers.

Sizes

Duralex glasses come in the following sizes:

Tumblers: 2.5 to 19.75 ounces

2.5 to 19.75 ounces Mugs: 3.125 to 12.375 ounces

How much you can expect to spend on Duralex glasses

A set of four to six standard tumblers or mugs costs around $30, on average. Smaller glassware, such as 2 1/2-ounce Amalfi tumblers, costs $9-$20 for a set.

Duralex glasses FAQ

How do you remove water stains?

A. To remove water stains caused by the dishwasher, let the glass soak in warm soapy water for 20 or so minutes. Then, rinse it and let it air dry. For hard water stains, use 1/4 cup distilled vinegar and 1 cup warm water. Never use harsh chemicals or abrasive sponges or cloths.

Does Duralex have an exchange policy?

A. Yes, you can return or exchange any Duralex item within 30 days of receiving it. Provide the order number, item name and number and the reason for returning or exchanging it.

What are the best Duralex glasses to buy?

Top Duralex glasses

Duralex Picardie 18-Piece Clear Tempered Glass Drinkware and Tumbler Cup Set

What you need to know: With 18 durable, high-quality glasses, this complete drinkware set is enough to cover nearly anyone’s needs, whether they’re entertaining guests or serving the family.

What you’ll love: It includes six 8 3/4-ounce tumblers, six 16 7/8-ounce tumblers and six 12-ounce tumblers. Each item is nonporous, shock-resistant and safe for the microwave, dishwasher and freezer.

What you should consider: Although the glasses are stackable, this is a large set and can take up a lot of space in the cupboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Duralex glasses for the money

Clear Picardie Tumbler Duralex Glasses

What you need to know: Available in eight sizes, this six-piece set of french tumblers has a classic design and is perfect for hosting small get-togethers.

What you’ll love: The sizes of these tumblers range from 3.25 to 17.62 ounces, depending on which set you choose. They’re made from tempered glass that is resistant to breaking or chipping and can withstand extreme temperatures.

What you should consider: Since it’s a smaller set, it’s not ideal for larger parties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Duralex Gigogne Glass Tumbler Drinking Glasses — Set of Six

What you need to know: These small tumblers are perfect for the dinner table or small parties at home.

What you’ll love: Each tumbler is 5.75 ounces and can hold any type of beverage, hot or cold. They’re highly durable, comfortable to hold and hygienic. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe and microwaveable.

What you should consider: They’re on the small side, so they’re not convenient for holding large amounts of liquid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.