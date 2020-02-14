KLFY’s Remarkable Woman nominee: Yvette Landry

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The Remarkable Woman spotlight shines on a Breaux Bridge woman who was nominated by her husband. She recognized that every experience in life was an opportunity, and it led her to the red carpet.



​”I grew up wanting to be a teacher, wanting to be a coach and I did that and it led me to where I am today,” Yvette Landry said.

Landry is a veteran educator who struggled through her father’s terminal cancer diagnosis and a divorce. To keep her son in private school, she taught, coached and became the janitor.

An invitation to join the chapel choir set Yvette on a path she never dreamed possible.​​

“And I told them absolutely not, I was not going to embarrass myself like that, I had never played bass guitar before.”

​​But on a whim, she visited a local music store and bought her first guitar.​​”I really just picked it up to have something to think about other than what was happening in her life.”​​

That escape prompted her to stop in on a Cajun jam session, an event the Breaux Bridge girl had never experienced before.​​

“I walked in and it just felt like this is where I needed to be. It was not a decision I made, it was a decision that was made for me. It was like this is where I need to be,” said Landry.

Those jam sessions led to song writing, learning to play accordion and fiddle, two albums, singing with stars in Nashville, and the creation of her band The Rhythm Devils and the Grammy-nominated band Bonsoir Catin.

​​”It was a whirlwind. You leave on a Friday and then you get all dressed up, and it’s one thing after another and it’s a Saturday and a Sunday. And then you’re playing and doing a show and you’re going to the Grammys and you’re hanging around with superstars. And then you fly home on Monday, and you’re back folding your clothes and cleaning the toilets and you’re like, did that just happen?”​​

“But wait, there’s more,” should be Yvette’s motto. She is fascinated with Swamp Pop star Warren Storm. They’ve become friends, and she has penned his memoirs.

Yvette also authored two children’s books that are in the Library of Congress. “Madame Grand Doigt” tells a story her grandmother told her as a child. “The Ghost Tree” comes from Yvette’s own imagination while she was visiting Maine to play a solo show. She was staying with friends.

​​”And they had these two little boys. Levi and Otto were their names. And they kept running around and calling me the Asian lady because they didn’t know what Cajun was. They said Asian lady tell me a story from Asian Land. So… I made up this story about the ghost tree based on the second to largest oak tree we have in the state at my grandparents house.”​​

Visiting with Yvette, you get a sense of how humble she is. It’s one of the reasons her husband, Luke, nominated her as a Remarkable Woman candidate.

​​”You’re talking about someone who has walked the red carpet at the Grammys, has books residing in the Library of Congress, and all the things she’s done,” Luke said. “But also who, during alligator season, would wake up and go hunt because she’s a Cajun from Breaux Bridge.”​​

He is understandably proud of her numerous achievements, but what does he believe is her most remarkable quality?​​

“It’s spreading the sunshine. There’s a sign when we leave the house and it says scatter sunshine on the way. And she shines the light on others, and living proof that it comes back to shine on you.”​​

Yvette is also a home school teacher, an American Sign Language instructor at UL Lafayette, and has been invited to Sundance and the Canne Film Festival where she will pitch a movie based on the life of Warren Storm.​



“Whatever you do just say yes because whether it’s good or bad, you’re gonna learn something from it,” Landry said. “So if a door opens and I have an opportunity to do something I just say yes.”​​