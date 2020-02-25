KLFY Remarkable Woman nominee: SLCC’s Dr. Shirley Williams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Today, we highlight another finalist in the Remarkable Women contest.



This mother of four and grandmother of 11 made a choice that would set her on a new track.



“We had a choice- take the severance pay or go back to school,” Dr. Shirley Williams said.

Williams was working for the now-closed Martin Mills in St. Martin Parish when she made that choice. She got her associates degree, but her daughter believed she could do more.

She instilled her desire for learning in her children and lives by example. She teaches at SLCC. It’s a role Dr. Williams says she loves.

“It’s not about money, you have to love what you do,” she said.

Her daughter nominated her as a Remarkable Woman of Acadiana.

Dr. Williams has been married to, she says is the love of her life for 44 years. She also enjoys great relationships with her children and grand children, and it shows.