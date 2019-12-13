Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories