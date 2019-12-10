Submit A Remarkable Women Nominee

Abbeville56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 23 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 21 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous