Women Impacting Acadiana: Meet the woman behind Acadia Parish’s economy

CROWLEY, La. — (KLFY) Amy Thibodeaux, the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, will serve as president of a statewide board.

“Being a girl from Church Point Louisiana I am very proud and humbled,” says Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux was recently elected to serve as President of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Thibodeaux says, “It’s an organization of over 50 Chambers across Louisiana. We use each other as a support system for where do I go, what do I do, what’s working and what’s not working. It’s really a great association, I’m proud to serve as president this year.”

It’s an addition responsibility and title she takes on with pride. “People thought I was leaving my current position because it said ‘President’ but it’s actually a chairmanship of the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Everywhere I go I take a part of Acadia Parish and Acadiana with me in my pocket and I’m always talking about the amazing things that are happening here.”

Thibodeaux still heads the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO. The chamber is a membership-driven organization that serves businesses and employees across the parish.

She explains, “We are also the economic development arm for Acadia Parish so we work in industrial projects as well as site development. We help those businesses grow and get all the tools they need to succeed and thrive.”

Click for more about the Acadia parish chamber of commerce (https://acadiaparishchamber.org/)

and Louisiana chamber of commerce executives (https://www.louisianachambers.org/home/?no_cache=1)