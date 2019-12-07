Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Rare’ cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other

A cardinal caught recently in central Texas has a rare abnormality that causes it to have female feathers on one side of its body and male on the other.

The Inland Bird Banding Association posted several pictures of the unique bird on its Facebook page.

It says the bird shows apparent bilateral gynandromorphism, which causes the bird to have an ovary and a testis.

A similar cardinal was spotted about a year ago in Pennsylvania. Jeffery and Shirley Caldwell told National Geographic they’ve been attracting birds for decades but never seen anything like the half-vermillion and half-taupe cardinal before.

Postdoctoral fellow Daniel Hooper at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology sent an email to National Geographic to talk more about the condition.

Hooper said because male cardinals are so distinct looking with their bright red plumage, it’s easier for people to notice when they look different.

Earlier this fall, an extremely rare yellow cardinal, born out of a DNA mutation, was spotted in Port St. Lucie. It was nicknamed “Sunny.”

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories