Shred-A-Thon makes successful annual return, partners with nonprofits

To help you protect your privacy, News 10 teamed up with Shred-It for our annual Shred-A-Thon held today at the Acadiana Mall.



“I love it. I love it. I think it’s a great service for the community and I come every year,” one person who dropped off her documents said.

News 10 partnered with Home Bank, Shred-It and FoodNet today to help people securely dispose of their documents.



“We’ve been working since last year. FoodNet is a program that Catholic Charities operates,” Ben Broussard, chief communications officer with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said. “We feed 1,500 families per month in our viewing area and we’re just excited that the community is coming out, and they’re supporting FoodNet while also having their documents shredded.”



Several people News 10 spoke with who waited to shred their documents said how thankful they were and how it helped them safely get rid of their personal information.



“I just love that they offer this opportunity because we do… I mean our little shredders don’t they just can’t take that abuse so when you come here and you can you know get all of those important documents you have no use for anymore this is the perfect place to go when they offer this service,” added one driver.



