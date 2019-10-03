Protecting your outgoing mail

When it comes to protecting your private information, experts say it’s safer to bring your outgoing mail to the post office rather than mailing from home.

Choosing the right envelope or packaging material could make a difference in protecting your identity.

According to postal service, the mail is still a very safe way to send packages.

United States Postal Inspector, Kendall McDaniel, says, “If you are worried about it, you can either hand your package directly to your letter carrier, take it to the post office, either hand it over the counter, or put it into the little receptacle at the post office.”

When mailing, you should use checks or money orders because they can be traced back to the bank if cashed.

If you are concerned about your home mailboxes getting broken into, call your local post office for details on getting a locked mailbox.