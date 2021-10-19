Sen. Cassidy defends saying he will not vote for Trump in 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Senator Bill Cassidy says he will not vote for former President Trump in 2024. News Ten’s Neale Zeringue asked the Louisiana representative why he reversed positions.

Before the general election in 2019, Cassidy and Trump shared the stage. “They love this country. They love this state. Senator Bill Cassidy and Senator John Kennedy,” Trump announced as Cassidy took the podium. After the cheers, Cassidy told Louisiana, “This is Trump country!”, with louder cheers following.

“What’s changed between then and now,” we asked Cassidy Tuesday.

“Clearly what’s changed is Trump’s behavior after the election,” he replied.

Senator Bill Cassidy is not afraid to stand alone as seen during the January impeachment trial where he was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection. For that, the Republican Party of Louisiana publicly censured him. Now, Cassidy is saying he will not vote for President Trump in 2024.

The senator explained, “All my comments have been about how do we win elections going forward.”

When Trump was elected, Republicans had control of the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, but Cassidy was quick to point out all have since swayed to the Democrats. The last time that happened was in the Great Depression.

“We had great policies that supported President Trump’s policies, but after he lost in November of last year and went to Georgia and basically told people not to show up, and we’ve lost those races, now we’ve lost the Senate,” Cassidy stated. “Losing the presidency, the House, and the Senate hasn’t happened since Herbert Hoover.”

Monday, former President Trump lashed out saying in a statement. “Wacky Bill Cassidy can’t walk down the street in Louisiana,” President Trump said. “The great people curse him.”

Cassidy suggested if voters want to win the Presidency, Trump’s historic loss may not make him the best nominee, at least not for Bill Cassidy.

“You’ve got to win elections. You’ve got to win elections, and if you don’t win elections, you end up with the mess we have now,” Cassidy stressed.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy first said he won’t support Donald Trump if he runs for President in 2024 during an interview on “Axios on HBO”.