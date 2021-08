CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- People in Cameron Parish say last year's hurricane season tore many homes and camps apart. They say the area has been much quieter since then, as many people chose not to rebuild and left the area.

"I'm tired of storms. Louisiana has had enough for a while," Rob McGee, who owns a camp in the coastal area, said. "Last year we waited and hoped it would go the other way. Every day it just got closer and closer and stronger and stronger, and we decided to evacuate."