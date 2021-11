NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) -- The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has awarded $150,000 in disaster relief funds to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida. Humanities-based nonprofits from 27 parishes in South Louisiana can apply for grants beginning on Monday, Nov. 15.

The NEH awarded a $150,000 Chairman’s Award to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH). This award is in addition to $50,000 given by the NEH to the LEH in August in response to the May 2021 floods that impacted South Louisiana.