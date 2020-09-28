Gov. Edwards endorses Adrian Perkins in Senate race

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has endorsed Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins for this November’s U.S. Senate race.

Perkins is one of 14 candidates running against Republican incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Nov. 3 primary. Like Edwards, Perkins is a West Point graduate and an Army veteran.

“We are at a critical moment in our state and nation,” said Edwards. “Now more than ever, we need steady leadership at all levels of government that will commit to put politics aside and work in a bipartisan way for all Louisianans. As a fellow West Point graduate and Army Officer, I know that Adrian is once again ready to answer the call to serve. In Louisiana, we’ve overcome tremendous obstacles by putting people over politics. Adrian will be a strong, independent voice for our state at a time when Washington is paralyzed with partisan politics. He has been a steadfast partner as Mayor, especially as we stand together to fight COVID-19. That’s why I’m asking my fellow Louisianans to join me in voting for him this November.”



“I am honored to receive the support of Governor John Bel Edwards,” said Perkins. “Governor Edwards has set the gold standard for what it means to serve others and to build the bridges necessary to get things done. He has always put Louisiana first when making tough decisions and that is the same approach I will take with me to Washington D.C. I’m grateful for the partnership we’ve shared during my service as Mayor of Shreveport and I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership in the U.S. Senate as we work together to make life better for Louisiana families.”