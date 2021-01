Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are stepping into their new roles on Wednesday, January 20.

Biden is going to be the 46th President of the United States starting at 11 a.m. Central Time.

As President Trump’s term comes to an end and a new President takes office, Governor John Bel Edwards is asking everyone to continue ‘working to do better, be better.’