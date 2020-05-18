GOP chair: ‘We will not be holding a virtual convention’

In this May 11, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump has many targets in his war against the media but perhaps none more surprising than the Voice of America, the venerable U.S.-government funded institution created during WWII and expanded during the Cold War to broadcast independent news and promote democracy and American values to the world. In a series of attacks, Trump and his supporters have accused the outlet of “disgraceful” reporting. They’re now pushing hard to install their choice to run the agency that oversees VOA and its affiliates. That battle is about to hit Congress, where partisan lines have already been drawn over fears the administration wants to turn them into Trump propaganda machines. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that the party “will not be holding a virtual convention,” pledging that the presidential nominating convention in late August will be conducted at least partly in-person.

The coronavirus outbreak forced Democrats to move their convention from July to August, and it’s still unclear whether that event will be entirely online. On a call with reporters about election lawsuits, McDaniel initially demurred when asked about the GOP gathering, slated for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the party is set to formally choose President Donald Trump as its nominee.

“It’s quite a ways away, and there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary,” McDaniel said. But later, in response to a question about the Minnesota Republican Party’s online convention possibly being disrupted by hackers, McDaniel said: “We will not be holding a virtual convention.”

The RNC has hired a medical adviser for the convention, and McDaniel said the party will need to consult with the Charlotte mayor and North Carolina governor on logistics.