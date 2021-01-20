Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations, announcing early Wednesday a list of those granted clemency with less than 12 hours left in his four-year term as President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in at noon.

Full list of pardons and commutations issued by President Donald Trump in 2021:

Todd Boulanger – President Trump granted a full pardon to Todd Boulanger. Boulanger is an lobbyist who pleaded guilty of one count to commit honest services fraud in 2008.

Abel Holtz – President Trump granted a full pardon to Abel Holtz, who pleaded guilty to impeding a grand jury investigation.

Representative Rick Renzi – President Trump granted a full pardon to former Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona. Renzi, a Republican, served three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges.

Kenneth Kurson – President Trump granted a full pardon to Kenneth Kurson. Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged with cyberstalking during a divorce in October.

Casey Urlacher – President Trump granted a full pardon to Casey Urlacher, the current mayor of Mettawa, Illinois and former football player. Urlacher was facing federal charges related to an illegal offshore sports gambling ring

Carl Andrews Boggs – President Trump granted a full pardon to Carl Andrews Boggs, a business executive. Boggs pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in 2013.

Jaime A. Davidson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jaime A. Davidson. He was convicted in 1993 in the murder of an undercover officer and sentenced to life imprisonment.

James E. Johnson, Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to James E. Johnson, Jr., who pleaded guilty to charges related to migratory birds. Johnson received 1 year probation and was barred from hunting during that period.

Tommaso Buti – President Trump granted a full pardon to Tommaso Buti, an Italian citizen and business executive. Buti was charged with financial fraud involving a chain of restaurants, but was not convicted in the United States.

Bill K. Kapri – President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as the rapper “Kodak Black.” The rapper was convicted on weapons charges in Florida.

Jawad A. Musa – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jawad A. Musa, who was sentence to life imprisonment for a non-violent, drug-related offense.

Adriana Shayota – President Trump commuted the sentence of Adriana Shayota, who was convicted of a conspiracy scheme in the energy drink sector. She was convicted of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, commit copyright infringement, and introduce misbranded food into interstate commerce.

Glen Moss – President Trump granted a full pardon to Glen Moss.

Anthony Levandowski – President Trump granted a full pardon to Anthony Levandowski, a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Inc’s rival unit.

Aviem Sella – President Trump granted a full pardon to Aviem Sella. He was the handler of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. Sella, a retired Israeli air force officer, enlisted Pollard to spy for Israel and fled the United States after Pollard was arrested in 1985.

Michael Liberty – President Trump granted a full pardon to Michael Liberty, a former Portland real estate developer and entrepreneur. Liberty was convicted of campaign finance violations and later was indicted for related offenses.

Greg Reyes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Greg Reyes, the former CEO of Brocade Communications. Reyes was convicted of securities fraud.

Ferrell Damon Scott – President Trump commuted the sentence of Ferrell Damon Scott, who served almost 9 years of a life imprisonment sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jerry Donnell Walden – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jerry Donnell Walden.

Jeffrey Alan Conway – President Trump granted a full pardon to Jeffrey Alan Conway.

Benedict Olberding – President Trump granted a full pardon to Benedict Olberding, who was convicted on one count of bank fraud.

Syrita Steib-Martin – President Trump granted a full pardon to Syrita Steib-Martin. She was convicted for her involvement in robbing and burning down a car dealership when she was 19 and sentenced to 10 years in prison along with nearly $2 million in restitution. After her release from prison, she founded Operation Restoration, which helps transition women prisoners after incarceration by providing education opportunities and job placement.

Michael Ashley – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Ashley, a Lend America executive. He was convicted and sentenced to 3 years in prison for bank fraud.

Lou Hobbs – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lou Hobbs, who served 24 years of a life sentence.

Matthew Antoine Canady – President Trump commuted the sentence of Matthew Antoine Canady, who had prior drug-related convictions that occurred when he was a teenager.

Mario Claiborne – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mario Claiborne, was serving a life sentence and has already served more than 28 years in prison.

Rodney Nakia Gibson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Rodney Nakia Gibson, who was convicted of drug trafficking. Gibson is a first time, non-violent offender.

Tom Leroy Whitehurst – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tom Leroy Whitehurst from life to 30 years. Whitehurst was convicted on conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of firearms. He has served nearly 24 years of the sentence.

Monstsho Eugene Vernon – President Trump commuted the sentence of Monstsho Eugene Vernon, who has served more than 19 years in prison for committing a string of armed robberies in South Carolina. Evidence showed that of these offenses, numerous involved Vernon carrying BB guns rather than a real gun.

Luis Fernando Sicard – President Trump commuted the sentence of Luis Fernando Sicard, who was sentenced on drug trafficking and drug charges. He has served 20 years.

DeWayne Phelps – President Trump commuted the sentence of DeWayne Phelps. He has served more than a decade in prison on drug charges.

Isaac Nelson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Isaac Nelson, who was convicted on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Traie Tavares Kelly – President Trump commuted the sentence of Traie Tavares Kelly, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Javier Gonzales – President Trump commuted the sentence of Javier Gonzales, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to and distribution of methamphetamine in 2005.

Eric Wesley Patton – President Trump granted a full pardon to Eric Wesley Patton, who was convicted of making a false statement on a mortgage application in 1999.

Robert William Cawthon – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert William Cawthon, who was convicted in 1992 for making a false statement on a bank loan application.

Hal Knudson Mergler – President Trump granted a full pardon to Hal Knudson Mergler, who was convicted on drug charges.

Gary Evan Hendler – President Trump granted a full pardon to Gary Evan Hendler, who was convicted on drug charges.

John Harold Wall – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Harold Wall, who was convicted on drug charges.

Steven Samuel Grantham – President Trump granted a full pardon to Steven Samuel Grantham, who was convicted in 1967 for stealing a vehicle. Grantham was 19-years-old when he was convicted.

Clarence Olin Freeman – President Trump granted a full pardon to Clarence Olin Freeman, who was convicted in 1965 for operating an illegal whiskey still.

Fred Keith Alford – President Trump granted a full pardon to Fred Keith Alford. He was convicted in 1977 for a firearm violation.

John Knock – President Trump commuted the sentence of John Knock. Knock was a first-time, non-violent marijuana-only offender, who has served 24 years of a life sentence.

Kenneth Charles Fragoso – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kenneth Charles Fragoso. Fragoso is a 67-year-old offender who served more than 30 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Luis Gonzalez – President Trump commuted the sentence of Luis Gonzalez. Gonzalez is a 78 year-old non-violent drug offender who has served 27 years of a life sentence.

Anthony DeJohn – President Trump commuted the sentence of Anthony DeJohn, who was convicted on drug charges.

Corvain Cooper – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mr. Corvain Cooper, who served more than seven years of a life sentence for his non-violent participation in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Way Quoe Long – President Trump commuted the sentence of Way Quoe Long, who was convicted of non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

Michael Pelletier – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Pelletier, convicted on conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Craig Cesal – President Trump commuted the sentence of Craig Cesal, who was serving a life sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Cesal has since passed away.

Darrell Frazier – President Trump commuted the sentence of Darrell Frazier, who was serving a life sentence for non-violent conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Lavonne Roach – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lavonne Roach, who had served 23 years for non-violent drug charges.

Blanca Virgen – President Trump commuted the sentence of Blanca Virgen.

Robert Francis – President Trump commuted the sentence of Robert Francis. Francis served 18 years of a life sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charges.

Brian Simmons – President Trump commuted the sentence of Brian Simmons, convicted of non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

Derrick Smith – President Trump commuted the sentence of Derrick Smith. Smith served more than 20 years of a 30 year sentence for distribution of drugs to a companion who passed away.

Raymond Hersman – President Trump commuted the sentence of Raymond Hersman, who served nine years of a 20 year sentence.

David Barren – President Trump commuted the sentence of David Barren, convicted for a non-violent drug conspiracy charge.

James Romans – President Trump commuted the sentence of James Romans, who was convicted on drug charges.

Jonathon Braun – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jonathan Braun, who served 5 years of a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to import marijuana and to commit money laundering.

Michael Harris – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Harris also known as “Harry-O.” Harris was a co-founder of Death Row Records, releasing albums from Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre. He was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping, spending more than 30 years in prison.

Kyle Kimoto – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kyle Kimoto, charged for his involvement in a non-violent telemarketing fraud scheme

Chalana McFarland – President Trump commuted the sentence of Chalana McFarland, who was charged on counts of money laundering, bank and wire fraud and other financial crimes. McFarland later assisted authorities.

Eliyahu Weinstein – President Trump commuted the sentence of Eliyahu Weinstein, convicted on real estate investment fraud.

John Estin Davis – President Trump commuted the sentence of John Estin Davis. Davis has spent the last 4 months incarcerated for serving as Chief Executive Officer of a healthcare company with a financial conflict of interest.

Alex Adjmi – President Trump granted a full pardon to Alex Adjmi.

Elliott Broidy – President Trump granted a full pardon to Elliott Broidy. Broidy is a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last fall in a scheme to lobby the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund.

Stephen K. Bannon – President Trump granted a full pardon to Stephen Bannon, a former White House adviser. He has been charged with duping thousands of donors who believed their money would be used to fulfill Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border. Instead, he allegedly diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and using raised funds for personal expenses for himself.

Douglas Jemal – President Trump granted a full pardon to Douglas Jemal, a real estate developer. Jemal was convicted of fraud in 2008.

Noah Kleinman – President Trump commuted the sentence of Noah Kleinman who served six years of a 20 year sentence for a non-violent crime to distribute marijuana.

Dr. Scott Harkonen – President Trump granted a full pardon Dr. Scott Harkonen, who was convicted of wire fraud based on a press release that discussed clinical trial results.

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Johnny D. Phillips, Jr., who was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud.

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki, an Iranian-American scientist. Banki was charged with monetary violations of Iranian sanctions and making false statements.

Tena Logan – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tena Logan, who was serving a 14-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

MaryAnne Locke – President Trump commuted the sentence of MaryAnne Locke, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

April Coots – President Trump commuted the sentence of April Coots, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Caroline Yeats – President Trump commuted the sentence of Caroline Yeats, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Jodi Lynn Richter – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jodi Lynn Richter, who was serving a 15-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Kristina Bohnenkamp – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kristina Bohnenkamp, who was serving a 24-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Mary Roberts – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mary Roberts, who was serving a 19-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Cassandra Ann Kasowski – President Trump commuted the sentence of Cassandra Ann Kasowski, who was serving a 17-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Lerna Lea Paulson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lerna Lea Paulson, who was serving a 17-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Ann Butler – President Trump commuted the sentence of Ann Butler, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Sydney Navarro – President Trump commuted the sentence of Sydney Navarro, who was serving a 27-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Tara Perry – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tara Perry, who was serving a 16-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

John Nystrom – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Nystrom.

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen – President Trump granted full pardons to Gregory and Deborah Jorgensen, and a posthumous pardon to Martin Jorgensen. The Jorgensen’s sold processed beef and sold it as heart-healthy and hormone-free. When the company was overwhelmed with demand, they mixed in inferior beef trim and knowingly sold misbranded beef. They were convicted in 1996.

Jessica Frease – President Trump granted a full pardon to Jessica Frease, after she was convicted of converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller.

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes, who has served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs. Hayes was serving a one-year term of probation for making a false statement during the course of a federal investigation.

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford – President Trump granted a full pardon to Ken Ford, a general manager of a coal company. Ford pleaded guilty to making a material misstatement to federal mining officials.

Jon Harder – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jon Harder, former President and CEO of Sunwest Management Inc. Harder pleaded guilty to misusing investment funds during the real estate crisis.

Scott Conor Crosby – President Trump granted a full pardon to Scott Conor Crosby. Crosby was convicted for his involvement in a bank robbery.

Chris Young – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of Chris Young, who was convicted for his role in a drug conspiracy.

Adrianne Miller – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of Adrianne Miller, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of unlawful chemicals.

Lynn Barney – President Trump granted a full pardon to Lynn Barney. Barney was sentenced to 35 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, after previously being convicted for distributing marijuana.

Joshua J. Smith – President Trump granted a full pardon to Joshua J. Smith, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute.

Amy Povah – President Trump granted a full pardon to Amy Povah. Povah previously had her drug offense sentence commuted by President Bill Clinton in 2000.

Dr. Frederick Nahas – President Trump granted a full pardon to Frederick Nahas, who pled guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation.

David Tamman – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Tamman, who was a partner at a major law firm. Tamman was found guilty of helping a client cover up a Ponzi scheme.

Dr. Faustino Bernadett – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dr. Faustino Bernadett. Bernadett was convicted after failing to report a hospital kickback scheme.

Paul Erickson – President Trump has issued a full pardon to Paul Erikson.

Kwame Kilpatrick – President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. Kilpatrick served about seven years of a 28-year sentence.

Fred “Dave” Clark – President Trump commuted Dave Clark’s remaining term of incarceration, who was convicted of a first-time, non-violent offense.

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay – President Trump granted full pardons to Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, and Peter Clay.

David Rowland – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Rowland.

Randall “Duke” Cunningham – President Trump granted a conditional pardon to former Rep. Randall “Duke” Cunningham. He was convicted of accepting $2.4 million in bribes from defense contractors.

William Walters – President Trump commuted the sentence of William Walters, after being sentenced to 5 years for insider trading.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as rapper and record executive “Lil Wayne.” The Grammy-winning rapper was in prison on weapons charges and had met with the president on criminal justice issues.

Stephen Odzer – President Trump granted a conditional pardon to Stephen Odzer. Odzer pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bank fraud.

James Brian Cruz – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of James Brian Cruz, who was convicted of drug charges.

Steven Benjamin Floyd – President Trump granted a full pardon to Steven Benjamin Floyd, a former Marine Corps member. Floyd pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery by extortion.

Joey Hancock – President Trump granted a full pardon to Joey Hancock, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

David E. Miller – President Trump granted a full pardon to David E. Miller. Miller pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a bank in 2015.

James Austin Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to James Austin Hayes. Hayes was convicted of conspiracy to commit insider trading.

Drew Brownstein – President Trump granted a full pardon to Drew Brownstein. Brownstein was convicted of insider trading.

Robert Bowker – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Bowker. Bowker was found guilty to a violation of the Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking in wildlife.

Amir Khan – President Trump granted a full pardon to Amir Khan, who was found guilty of wire fraud.

Shalom Weiss – President Trump commuted the sentence of Shalom Weiss. Weiss was convicted of racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

Salomon Melgen – President Trump commuted the sentence of Salomon Melgen, who was serving a 17-year sentence for healthcare fraud.

Patrick Lee Swisher – President Trump granted a full pardon to Patrick Lee Swisher. Swisher was convicted of tax fraud and false statements.

Robert Sherrill – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Sherrill, who was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Dr. Robert S. Corkern – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert S. Corkern, a doctor. Corkern was convicted of federal program bribery.

David Lamar Clanton – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Lamar Clanton, who was convicted of false statements and related charges.

George Gilmore – President Trump granted a full pardon to George Gilmore, who was convicted for failure to pay payroll taxes and false statements.

Desiree Perez – President Trump granted a full pardon to Desiree Perez, who was convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Zangrillo, who was charged charged in connection with the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Hillel Nahmad – President Trump granted a full pardon to Hillel Nahmad, a New York art dealer and collector. Nahmand was sentenced for involvement in an international gambling ring.

Brian McSwain – The President granted a full pardon to Brian McSwain.

John Duncan Fordham – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Duncan Fordham.

William “Ed” Henry – President Trump granted a full pardon to William “Ed” Henry of Alabama.

In addition, President Trump commuted the sentences to time served for the following individuals: Jeff Cheney, Marquis Dargon, Jennings Gilbert, Dwayne L. Harrison, Reginald Dinez Johnson, Sharon King, and Hector Madrigal, Sr.

Earlier in January, Fred Davis Clark Jr. was granted clemency, according to the Department of Justice.