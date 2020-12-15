“The Supreme Court of the United States did not stop it. Lessons of history. They were 120 thousand. We are 75 million. We will not take a knee to oppression.”

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Weeks after the election that secured his seat in congress for another term, a Louisiana congressman claimed the same election was “corrupted by coordinated massive fraud,” calling it “oppression” and comparing it to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins compared the Supreme Court’s rejection of a lawsuit meant to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election to the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld WWII Japanese internment camps in 1944.

“The internment of 120K American citizens of Japanese ancestry during World War II happened. It was real. It was wrong. It was abhorrent. And it was challenged in court as a violation of Constitutional rights,” he said on Facebook on Friday. “The Supreme Court of the United States did not stop it. Lessons of history. They were 120 thousand. We are 75 million.”

In the post, the Louisiana congressman asked people if they would “kneel” or “concede” had they been a Japanese American during WWII, equating living in an internment camp with living with the current results of the election.

“If you were a Japanese American in WWII… would you just concede? Would you kneel? If your answer is yes, then perhaps you should kneel. You’ll be out of our way,” the congressman said. “We, the People… will not concede. We will not take a knee to oppression. 75 million Americans re-elected Donald J. Trump as our President.”

Higgins, whose social media presence can be described as having a militant ideology, has made controversial statements before. A previous Facebook post was removed over incitement issues.

“In the dead of night, the election was corrupted by coordinated massive fraud and by unconstitutional election process manipulation in major cities of key states,” Higgins claimed without demonstrating proof.

Using America’s legacy of Japanese-Americans internment camps during WWII for the advantage of the Trump administration isn’t a new move.

The Supreme Court case that upheld Japanese internment, Korematsu v. United States 1944, was cited in 2018’s Trump v. Hawaii, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Trump’s authority to enforce what was commonly referred to as the Muslim Ban.

The Trump administration and the Supreme Court’s opinions in Trump v. Hawaii cited Korematsu, the case that upheld President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s orders for the internment camps.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took the opportunity to comment on the 1944 case.

“The dissent’s reference to Korematsu, however, affords this Court the opportunity to make express what is already obvious: Korematsu was gravely wrong the day it was decided, has been overruled in the court of history, and—to be clear—’has no place in law under the Constitution,” Roberts said.

It’s unclear where the Supreme Court officially stands on Korematsu.

The congressman, reelected Nov. 3, represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District: Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermillion parishes along with portions of St. Landry Parish.