CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) -- Church Point Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the Acadia St. Landry Hospital on Sept. 6 at around 4:45 p.m. after seeking medical treatment.

Eduardo Olalde, 31, is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'9" with a skinny build, brown eyes and long black hair. He is being listed as a "welfare concern" by the department. His family reported him missing on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Officials did not discuss the kind of treatment Olalde was seeking before he went missing.