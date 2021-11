LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Lafayette Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 8 shooting at a car wash at the corner of Eraste Landry Rd. and Cajundome Blvd. that left one man dead.

Edward Edmond has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Keyon Alex, 30. Edmond was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 27 in Houston, Tx., according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit. No motive has been given.