Biden campaign raises record $3.8 million in second hour of debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Joe Biden’s presidential campaign broke its record for the most money raised in a single hour as the first presidential debate with President Trump on Tuesday came to a close, a top official with the Biden campaign said.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told reporters after the debate ended that the campaign raked in $3.8 million between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., breaking its own hourly record and the record for ActBlue, the top Democratic online fundraising platform.

Biden and Mr. Trump faced off in Cleveland, Ohio, for the first of three presidential debates before voters cast their ballots for the November 3 presidential election. The debate, however, swiftly turned chaotic as Mr. Trump repeatedly interrupted not only Biden, but also moderator and “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

Discussions about the economy, race and the responses to the coronavirus crisis were drowned out by name-calling and personal attacks. Biden called Mr. Trump the “worst president America has ever had,” a “clown,” and told him to “shut up,” while the president made unfounded claims about the Democratic presidential nominee’s son, Hunter Biden, told the former vice president “there’s nothing smart about you” and refused to categorically denounce white supremacists.

As the debate drew to close, Wallace had to remind Mr. Trump of the rules for the event his campaign agreed to and asked him to obey by the parameters.

Mr. Trump’s conduct on the debate stage raised questions as to whether another two debates were worthwhile to Biden, though Bedingfield said the former vice president is committed to attending them.

“I think there is an open question here, based on what we saw from Donald Trump tonight, is he going to try to bully actual voters? Is he going to insult his way through the next debate?” she said. “You know, Joe Biden’s going to show up. Donald Trump hasn’t shown up for the American people once, since he became president. And we’ll see if he decides to show up in Miami next month.”

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 7, with the second presidential debate slated for the following week on October 15.

First published on September 30, 2020 / 10:18 AM