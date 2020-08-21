Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination

(AP) — The Democratic Party officially has its presidential nominee.

Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, a position he has sought for more than 30 years and through three White House bids. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Biden served three decades as a senator from Delaware before being tapped as President Barack Obama’s vice president. He first ran for president in 1988 and tried again in 2008 before launching his 2020 campaign last year.

President Donald Trump will formally be renominated as his party’s candidate during the virtual Republican National Convention next week.

The general election is 75 days away. Trump has been struggling in the polls amid a confluence of health, economic and racial crises.

