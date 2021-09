A strong cold front will be bringing fall temps and weather into Acadiana this week! The next couple of days will be hot and humid with afternoon rain chances. Highs today and tomorrow are expected to reach 90° with a heat index around 100°. Plan on isolated rain this afternoon with better rain chances late tomorrow as the cold front sweeps through the area. Picture perfect fall weather arrives on Wednesday. The latter half of the workweek will see a lot of sunshine with much cooler temps along with much lower humidity. Highs each day are only expected to reach the upper 70s while lows each night will dip into the chilly the lower 50s! ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

