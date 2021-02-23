INTRODUCING: “10 Talks Acadiana,” the podcast powered by KLFY.com

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY.com is proud to announce the launch of our new podcast, “10 Talks Acadiana.”

The podcast, which will regularly take in-depth looks at the stories that drive Acadiana, can be found most anywhere you can subscribe to podcasts.

Whether it’s a roundtable talk about Cajun and Creole faith healers (traiteurs) or an in-depth look at some of Southwest Louisiana’s most notorious unsolved murders or even just a rundown of the biggest scams that are plaguing Acadiana, “10 Talks Acadiana” can be downloaded on any device and listened to at your convenience.

The services that carry “10 Talks Acadiana” include:

