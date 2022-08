LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish was rocked by the news that Mayor-President Josh Guillory had admitted himself to rehab at the end of July 2022. News 10’s Darla Montgomery, in an exclusive interview, talks with Josh and his wife Jamie about his time in rehab and many of the rumors and allegations that have swirled around him in the weeks since. In this extended, uncut interview, the Guillorys speak candidly about the decisions they’ve made and the future they face.